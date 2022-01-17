Zulu Alpha Kilo hires new exec to build global profile The agency will also draw on Christine McNab's experience to develop new business and shape digital and production offerings.

Zulu Alpha Kilo has hired a CMO who will work with founder and CCO Zak Mroueh to build the agency’s brand globally.

That is part of the mandate for Christine McNab, who joins the agency in the newly-created role. In addition to working with Mroueh on a plan to explore opportunities outside of Canada, she will also lead new business development and assist in growing and shaping other potential growth areas, such as production offering Zulubot, as well as its burgeoning AR, media innovation and CX capabilities.

McNab’s hire follows a year of considerable growth and recognition for the independent agency, including several more honours on the global stage.

“As we’ve grown over the past year, we saw an opportunity to create a new role to lead the marketing of our brand and drive strategic new business growth,” said Mike Sutton, Zulu’s president and CEO. “We’ve always believed it’s important for us to invest in our own brand.”

McNab brings two decades of experience at both independent and network shops to the role. Most recently, she served as president of independent agency Rain, a role she held for the past three years. She has also worked in senior roles at Publicis, FCB and Grey. She has handled a wide array of brands, including Kraft, LCBO, GSK, Diageo, Dole and Rogers.