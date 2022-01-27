Craft jury revealed for the 2022 Marketing Awards This year's judges will decide the best work in areas from animation and art direction to cinematography and copywriting.

Four down, one more to go. The Marketing Awards jury panels for Advertising, Multicultural, Public Service and, now, Craft have been revealed as the deadline for entries nears.

Today’s reveal includes the jurors who will be working alongside co-chairs Steve Mykolyn of Castor Designs and Tyson Kuteyi of Grayson Music, as they decide on the Gold, Silver, Bronze and Merit winners in the Craft category.

The live jury panel includes:

Dustin Anstey, CD, Vapour Music

Luc Du Sault, ECD, Lg2

John Evans, partner, senior editor, The Editorial Factory

Mark Hajek, founder, editor, Fin Pictures

Shenny Jaffer, executive producer, freelance

Andres Kirejew, head of 2D, producer, Artjail

Christine Leslie, executive producer, director of licensing, TA2

Jane Murray, CD, copywriter, freelance

Wade Odlum, partner, colourist, Alter Ego

Eva Van den Bulcke, VP of production, Septieme (Cossette)

Kelly Zettel, CD, Leo Burnett

The group will meet over Zoom in the coming months, giving medals to the best work in animation, art direction, cinematography, copywriting, direction editing, music, photography, sound design and special effects.

The final deadline is just three weeks away, with all entries to be submitted by Feb 18. For more information about the awards, visit the competition website here. Check back again tomorrow for the final group of jurors in the Design category.