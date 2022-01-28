Roar Beverages picks Angry Butterfly as new AOR The better-for-you brand has enlisted the agency to bring a new brand platform to life and continue to build its awareness.

Organic beverage brand Roar, has chosen recently launched Toronto shop Angry Butterfly as its brand and digital AOR.

The assignment, which covers brand, digital content, shopper and promotional activities, starts immediately for a 12-month term. However, Lori Williams, founder and president of Roar Beverages Canada, says the hope is for a longer-term relationship after the initial term is over.

Williams tells strategy that over 10 agencies responded to its RFP from diverse backgrounds and across Canada. Though she wouldn’t specify who the incumbent agency was, she did say that it was invited to take part.

Founded in 2013, Roar’s line of organic vitamin, electrolyte, and antioxidant-rich beverages are now found in approximately 9,000 Canadian stores, including Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Shoppers Drug Mart, Whole Foods, 7-Eleven and Circle K.

While the category Roar operates in is a competitive one, according to Williams, Roar is already a standout on shelf because of its better-for-you product attributes, as well as the fact that it’s made with a natural coconut water electrolyte blend for faster hydration and refreshing recovery. In 2022, Williams says the goal is to continue to educate its consumers about these benefits and drive further awareness in Canada.

Roar recently launched a new recipe that upped its functional benefits, while overhauling and reducing its packaging by approximately 40%. It also says it began work on a new brand platform with help from consultancy Ruby & Foster, led by Anna Halfpenny, who continues to work with the company as its fractional CMO.

“With the recent innovation on recipe, new packaging, and a new brand positioning, we decided to partner with a strong agency to bring our new brand platform to life,” Williams says.

Erin Kawalecki, partner and CD at Angry Butterfly, says it’s an exciting win for the shop, as the brand has momentum and is ready to make some noise.



The win will also help Angry Butterfly continue on its growth trajectory. The Toronto-based agency rounded out its first year of operation by hiring senior strategy expertise, bringing its headcount over 20 full-time staff.