Zulu Alpha Kilo adds a Western Canadian office The agency is expanding to Vancouver to better service its growing base of clients out west.

Having quietly amassed a fair number of clients out west, Zulu Alpha Kilo is now expanding to Vancouver, carrying forward the momentum of a strong 2021 at the independent agency.

Along with its ongoing work for Subaru – with which the agency has been working in Canada’s west for the past three years – Zulu also recently won business with a2 Milk, Calgary-based utility company Enmax, and a to-be-announced travel and transportation service.

“With a strong base of Western-based clients, it was the perfect time to open,” said Zak Mroueh, founder and CCO of Zulu, who traveled out west in the fall to scout a new home and new talents for the agency. “Vancouver has been doing great creative work for decades now and we’re thrilled to become part of an already strong creative community.”

The new office will give the independent a chance to “attract the best local talent in the west,” added Mike Sutton, president and CEO of Zulu, while also allowing current Zuligans with roots in the west “the ability to work from anywhere” – including closer to their families.

The office is not intended to act as a standalone unit, but instead as a natural extension of Zulu’s existing footprint in the country, Mroueh says. As such, the Vancouver talent will collaborate with Zulu’s existing employees as part of a single collective group.

The new office kicks off a new year for the agency that had a strong showing at numerous awards shows both in Canada and elsewhere, including the top share for a Canadian agency at the Epica Awards.