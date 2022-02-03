The 71 creatives behind the Marketing Awards shortlists
The jury panels will determine the work that merits medal contention.
You read that right. There are 71 creative professionals from across the advertising landscape – including agencies, design firms, multicultural shops, and production studios – who have been selected to determine the work that gets presented to the 2022 Marketing Awards live jurors.
Last week, strategy revealed the panels that will make the final call on what work gets medalled across Advertising, Public Service, Multicultural, Design and Craft. The first online round of judging for each of these categories will include the following jurors:
Public Service shortlist jury
Brynna Aylward, ECD, The Gut Agency
Rena Menkes Hula, VP, group CD, No Fixed Address
Julie Nikolic, CD, Camp Jefferson
Gail Pak, VP, CD, McCann
Eva Polis, VP, CD, DDB
Leia Rogers, CD, Rethink
Sann Sava, CCO, Publicis Montreal
Kevan Kalyan, CD, Black Iron
Multicultural shortlist jury
Ramesh Nilakantan, COO, partner, Monsoon Communication
Doris Chan, ACD, Dyversity
Design shortlist jury
Jan Avendano, design director, Art & Mechanical
Dejan Djuric, design director, Zulu Alpha Kilo
Franzi Erlebach, design director, Sid Lee
Charlene Sepentzis, CD, TUX
Daniel Robitaille, CD, Paprika
Marcelo Hong, design director, Leo Burnett
Ugo Varin Lachapelle, president and CD, Caserne
Jordan Poirier, CD, Concrete
Craft shortlist jury
Jacqueline Bellmore, VP, executive producer, McCann Canada
Briony Douglas, photography/director/illustrator, West Side
Caroline Friesen, CD, Rethink
Anukriti Goswami, commercial photographer, director, Food Drinks & Advertising Anukriti Creatives
Neal Owusu, director of production, Grey Canada
Raj Ramnauth, founder, editor, Nimiopere
Grace An, animator, freelance
Michael Dobell, chief innovation officer, Jam3
Advertising shortlist jury
Rachel Abrams, group CD, Jackman Group
Maxinne Abuyuan, chief experience officer, WundermanThompson
Athina Afton Lalljee, ACD, McCann
Jung Ahn, CD, DenstuOne
Sarandha Alvares, AD, Barrett & Welsh
Joel Arbez, ECD, freelance
Simon Au, ECD, The Kitchen
Jinnean Barnard, CD, freelance
Zachary Bautista, CD/AD, Rethink
Matt Bielby, CD and partner, Here Be Monsters
Derek Blais, SVP, ECD, BBDO
Alex Boland, design director, Sid Lee
Bia Breves, ECD, Track DDB
Jonathan Careless, CCO, NarrowContent
Rana Chatterjee, CD, lg2
Pam Danowski, CD, Gut
Randy Diplock, director, writer, owner, Harding Station Uncorporate Video
Stephen Flynn, CD, Wunder
Jonathan Guy, group CD, Leo Burnett
Vanessa Harbec, Conceptrice-Rédactrice, Havas Montreal
Marta Hooper, ECD, Doug & Partners
Irfan Khan, CD, copywriter, freelance
Scott Lew, CD, OneMethod
Hayley Malcho, design director, Health NFA
Chris McGroarty, copywriter, Freelance
Troy McGuinness, CD, FCB
Ian Mirlin, CD, Crowidate
Gira Moin, ACD, Juniper Park \ TBWA
Michael Murray, founding partner, creative, Berners Bowie Lee
Fernando Muto Brevilieri, CD, Critical Mass
Keli Pollock, CD, Daughter
Yvette Reitner, CD, The&Partnership
Dave Ross, writer, CD, freelance
Laura Rothstein, CD, Mint
Rose Sauquillo, CD, AD, freelance
Mark Scott, CD, Klick Health
Jenny Smith, preident/CD, Ray Creative Agency
Ron Smrczek, ECD, freelance
Mario Soriano, creative team lead, founder, Victory
Rob Tarry, AD, freelance
Julien Thiry, ECD, McGarryBowen
Jessica Toye, creative, Apple
Wendy Turner, CCO, Ogilvy Health
Jon Webber, group CD, MediaMonks
Jess Willis, CD, John St.
The Marketing Awards is now in its 100th year and is quickly closing in on the entry deadline, which falls on Feb 18. The awards show will take place in June. For more information, visit the program website here.