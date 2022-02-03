The 71 creatives behind the Marketing Awards shortlists The jury panels will determine the work that merits medal contention.

You read that right. There are 71 creative professionals from across the advertising landscape – including agencies, design firms, multicultural shops, and production studios – who have been selected to determine the work that gets presented to the 2022 Marketing Awards live jurors.

Last week, strategy revealed the panels that will make the final call on what work gets medalled across Advertising, Public Service, Multicultural, Design and Craft. The first online round of judging for each of these categories will include the following jurors:

Public Service shortlist jury

Brynna Aylward, ECD, The Gut Agency

Rena Menkes Hula, VP, group CD, No Fixed Address

Julie Nikolic, CD, Camp Jefferson

Gail Pak, VP, CD, McCann

Eva Polis, VP, CD, DDB

Leia Rogers, CD, Rethink

Sann Sava, CCO, Publicis Montreal

Kevan Kalyan, CD, Black Iron

Multicultural shortlist jury

Ramesh Nilakantan, COO, partner, Monsoon Communication

Doris Chan, ACD, Dyversity

Design shortlist jury

Jan Avendano, design director, Art & Mechanical

Dejan Djuric, design director, Zulu Alpha Kilo

Franzi Erlebach, design director, Sid Lee

Charlene Sepentzis, CD, TUX

Daniel Robitaille, CD, Paprika

Marcelo Hong, design director, Leo Burnett

Ugo Varin Lachapelle, president and CD, Caserne

Jordan Poirier, CD, Concrete

Craft shortlist jury

Jacqueline Bellmore, VP, executive producer, McCann Canada

Briony Douglas, photography/director/illustrator, West Side

Caroline Friesen, CD, Rethink

Anukriti Goswami, commercial photographer, director, Food Drinks & Advertising Anukriti Creatives

Neal Owusu, director of production, Grey Canada

Raj Ramnauth, founder, editor, Nimiopere

Grace An, animator, freelance

Michael Dobell, chief innovation officer, Jam3

Advertising shortlist jury

Rachel Abrams, group CD, Jackman Group

Maxinne Abuyuan, chief experience officer, WundermanThompson

Athina Afton Lalljee, ACD, McCann

Jung Ahn, CD, DenstuOne

Sarandha Alvares, AD, Barrett & Welsh

Joel Arbez, ECD, freelance

Simon Au, ECD, The Kitchen

Jinnean Barnard, CD, freelance

Zachary Bautista, CD/AD, Rethink

Matt Bielby, CD and partner, Here Be Monsters

Derek Blais, SVP, ECD, BBDO

Alex Boland, design director, Sid Lee

Bia Breves, ECD, Track DDB

Jonathan Careless, CCO, NarrowContent

Rana Chatterjee, CD, lg2

Pam Danowski, CD, Gut

Randy Diplock, director, writer, owner, Harding Station Uncorporate Video

Stephen Flynn, CD, Wunder

Jonathan Guy, group CD, Leo Burnett

Vanessa Harbec, Conceptrice-Rédactrice, Havas Montreal

Marta Hooper, ECD, Doug & Partners

Irfan Khan, CD, copywriter, freelance

Scott Lew, CD, OneMethod

Hayley Malcho, design director, Health NFA

Chris McGroarty, copywriter, Freelance

Troy McGuinness, CD, FCB

Ian Mirlin, CD, Crowidate

Gira Moin, ACD, Juniper Park \ TBWA

Michael Murray, founding partner, creative, Berners Bowie Lee

Fernando Muto Brevilieri, CD, Critical Mass

Keli Pollock, CD, Daughter

Yvette Reitner, CD, The&Partnership

Dave Ross, writer, CD, freelance

Laura Rothstein, CD, Mint

Rose Sauquillo, CD, AD, freelance

Mark Scott, CD, Klick Health

Jenny Smith, preident/CD, Ray Creative Agency

Ron Smrczek, ECD, freelance

Mario Soriano, creative team lead, founder, Victory

Rob Tarry, AD, freelance

Julien Thiry, ECD, McGarryBowen

Jessica Toye, creative, Apple

Wendy Turner, CCO, Ogilvy Health

Jon Webber, group CD, MediaMonks

Jess Willis, CD, John St.

The Marketing Awards is now in its 100th year and is quickly closing in on the entry deadline, which falls on Feb 18. The awards show will take place in June. For more information, visit the program website here.