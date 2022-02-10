Harvey’s promotes its latest sauce like a boss A trainee gets the confidence to reach new heights as the QSR puts more spending behind its empowerment-focused campaign.

Harvey’s is continuing to show how empowering customizing a burger can be as it continues to try and build inroads with a younger consumer base.

With its third iteration of its “Boss of Your Burger” campaign, a warehouse trainee develops a take-charge attitude thanks to topping the burger the way she wants – in this case with the QSR’s new Harv Sauce, which was quietly brought to stores at the end of 2021.

In developing the ongoing “Burger Boss” campaign, Chelsea Kellock, VP of marketing for Harvey’s, tells strategy the brand set out to develop a creative framework that built upon the equity the QSR built in burger customization with its previous “Beautiful Thing” platform, but which would focus on the “empowerment” of being able to build your burger, and do it in a light-hearted fashion.

“There’s a functional benefit in being able to build a burger to your tastes, but also emotional satisfaction in taking back that control in your day,” Kellock maintains. “Becoming a ‘Burger Boss’ encapsulates both.”

After testing the waters with its previous “Burger Boss” spots, the QSR felt that it was the right time to expand its reach on both broadcast and how it brings the idea to life digitally, working with influencers to highlight their own boss toppings.

Harvey’s worked with creative agency Giants & Gentlemen and media agency Genuine Media on the campaign. According to Kellock, Harvey’s spending is approximately 20% more than the campaign last year during the same time frame.

The spot launched this month on CBC, TSN and Sportsnet to capitalize on Olympic viewing. It will broaden the audience this weekend with a launch on CTV during the Super Bowl, as well as specialty networks like Comedy, Discovery, Food, History, Showcase and Adult Swim. The campaign will also continue to live on pre-roll, as well as social and digital.

The “Burger Boss” campaign is built around connecting with the 18 to 35 demographic. It’s not something done overnight, Kellock admits, but it’s setting a new path forward to gain trial and loyalty with a younger audience.

Last year’s “Boss” campaign, which ran during the Super Bowl pre-game, was centred around hockey and its partnership with the The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA). The brand departed from hockey this time around, as it felt that another humor-driven ad around the sport would be inappropriate, undermining the athletes’ hard work achieving their dreams, both during the Dream Tour and internationally at the Olympics.

