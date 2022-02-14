Skip aims for cross-genre, cross-generational appeal The new "Did Somebody Say" platform swaps John Hamm for Snoop Dogg, with plans for more celebrities in the year ahead.

SkipTheDishes has brought in the talents of a new celebrity partner for its latest campaign, which it sees as a natural evolution of its brand identity.

The campaign, “Did Somebody Say,” is a departure for the food delivery service from longtime celebrity partner Jon Hamm. While that partnership brought “a lot of personality, character, lightheartedness and humour for the brand,” according to Cheryl Radisa, Skip’s VP of marketing, the new campaign will add yet another layer to the brand’s image by enlisting the talents of rapper and songwriter Snoop Dogg.

“We’ll be leaning in even more on the joyfulness, fun and entertainment, and now we’re going to be doing it in another genre, with music,” she explains. “This is just an evolution of the journey we’re already on as a brand – and we think Snoop will do a really good job of articulating that.”

As usual, the campaign targets Skip’s core demographic of 18- to 34-year-olds, but “we think we have an association with someone who does span the breadth of generations in everything he does,” says Radisa. “We know he has a lot of resonance with the Gen Z cohort as well.”

The campaign kicked off with the online launch of a new, 30-second spot on Saturday that introduces Snoop’s “Did Somebody Say Skip” anthem, in which the hip-hop star raps about ordering oodles of noodles and tacos to your chateau. The spot got its wider debut during the Canadian broadcast of the Super Bowl on Sunday – aligning with the rapper’s performance during the game’s halftime show – and will be supported by a significant OOH and digital buy both for and beyond the big game.

In addition, Skip ran a pop-up, “decked out” hot dog cart in Toronto on Friday, at which it served free hot dogs. As well, the company is offering limited-edition Snoop-inspired sticker sheets over Super Bowl weekend as an incentive through its Express Lane service in the markets where it is available.

“You will see more of the ‘Did Somebody Say’ creative platform through 2022,” adds Radisa. “It’s a platform we’ll be leaning into for the balance of the year, and we think it’s something that will resonate with our consumer base both with Snoop Dogg, and beyond Snoop Dogg.”

McCann Toronto and London worked with Talent Republic on the spot, with UM and Pomp & Circumstance providing media and PR support.

On Wednesday, a Jane Doe lawsuit was filed alleging that Snoop Dogg and an associate sexually assaulted a woman who regularly worked on-stage as a dancer in 2013. Snoop Dogg issued a statement on Friday calling the allegations “manufactured” and that he never had any sexual encounter with the plaintiff in the case.

The allegations did not result in any changes to Sunday’s halftime show, where Snopp Dogg performed as planned. SkipTheDishes did not respond to requests for comment as to whether or not the allegations would impact the brand’s plans for the campaign moving forward.