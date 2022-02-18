Peter Ignazi to step down at Cossette The agency's global CCO will depart on Feb. 25 and says he is still deciding what his next move will be.

Cossette and Peter Ignazi will be going their separate ways when the agency’s global CCO steps down from his position on Feb. 25.

According to a release from Cossette, the move is a “mutual decision” between the agency and Ignazi. Though it was a “difficult decision to make,” Melanie Dunn, global CEO at Cossette said in a statement, “I feel this is the right time for him to begin a new journey and for Cossette to start its new chapter.”

Ignazi has been with Cossette for seven years. He joined the agency as co-CCO of its Toronto office with Carlos Moreno in 2015, before the duo was promoted to global CCOs in 2018. When Moreno departed the agency in 2020 for what was at the time undisclosed opportunity – later revealed to be the founding of Broken Heart Love Affair – Ignazi remained as sole global CCO at Cossette.

Under his leadership, the agency received numerous plaudits – including numerous victories at Cannes Lions and three strategy Agency of the Year titles.

“During my time at Cossette I was able to surround myself with amazing people and do some of the work I’m most proud of in my career,” Ignazi said. “I’m still formulating what I want from my next installment, but I’m excited to have the opportunity to take my time and figure it out.”

With his departure, ECDs Craig McIntosh and Jaimes Zentil will be overseeing creative in Toronto and Vancouver. Louis-Philippe Tremblay and Anne-Claude Chénier will continue to oversee creative in Quebec and the East.