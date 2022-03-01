Corner Office Shifts: Miele hires former L’Oreal marketer Plus, Fresh City moves its CMO into newly created CTO role, and OK Tire gets a new president and CEO.

Miele hires new VP marketing for Canada

Ekaterina Dobrokhotova joins Miele Canada as the company’s new VP marketing.

The marketer spent the last one-and-a-half years at pharmaceutical company MEDISCA, which provides pharmacists with equipment, devices and ingredients, as its director of global marketing.

Prior to MEDISCA, she was the VP of marketing for Montreal-based software company Beehivr, and spent nearly nine years at L’Oreal where she held senior positions from digital director to director of global marketing. At L’Oreal, Dobrokhotova led the development and management of the company’s first Content Factory, an internal division focused on producing real-time, local, shareable digital content for L’Oreal’s beauty brands.

Fresh City Farm gets new CMO and CTO

Heather Hawley has been named Fresh City’s new CMO, while Jenn Hay moves over to become the retailer’s chief transformation officer.

Hawley is the former CMO and marketing VP of subscription grocery service Mama Earth Organics, which Fresh City acquired last week in order to expand its delivery capabilities and organic product offerings. Hawley previously held senior agency roles at Steam Marketing Strategy and John St.

Hay will move from her role as Fresh City’s chief customer experience officer (where she handled the retailer’s CMO duties) into the new chief transformation officer position. According to Fresh City, Hay will oversee workstreams to bring Fresh City and Mama Earth Organics together. Prior to her four year-plus tenure at Fresh City, Hay was director of brand marketing for Capital One in Toronto.

Mama Earth’s CEO Mary Graham will also become Fresh City’s new president following the transaction.

OK Tire appoints new president and CEO

OK Tire — one of the largest independent tire and auto service retailer networks in Canada — found a new leader in Jim Bethune.

The newly appointed president and CEO said in a statement that his arrival at the company marks the “next stage of its development and growth.” Shayne Casey, chairman of the Board of Directors at OK Tire Stores added that Bethune’s “understanding of franchise operations, combined with his entrepreneurial spirit, will be a force in driving OK Tire forward.”

Bethune was most recently the COO at Neelands Group, and previously held executive-level positions at North American Tillage Tools Company and CARSTAR Automotive Canada. Since 1953, OK Tire has grown its network to 325 independently owned and operated locations, offering both retail and commercial services, from coast-to-coast.

Bethune replaces Jim Caldwell, who departed the company last Fall.

With files from Chris Lombardo