Super C gets dogs to follow their noses To promote a fundraiser for the Mira Foundation, aromatic ads are meant to draw in pets and the eyes of their owners.

Quebec supermarket chain Super C has unleashed a unique new campaign in support of the Mira Foundation, a local non-profit that provides guide and service dogs to those in need.

The campaign promotes the grocer’s partnership with the non-profit, which for more than two decades has raised funds for its 98 locations across the province. It centres on OOH displays with a clever spin: the posters have been coated in a blend of ingredients that entice dogs to sniff them out – thus drawing them, and the eyes of their owners.

“Through the use of olfactory marketing on dogs, we were successful in deploying a creative approach that is not only unique, but also perfectly fits the brand identity of Super C and the Mira Foundation,” says Oliver Charbonneau, director and business lead at Cossette.

In addition to the aromatic ads, the campaign uses in-store signage featuring five puppies that will benefit directly from the funds raised for Mira: Muffin, Ramen, Creton, Sésame and Roquette. The ads will be placed at cash in Super C’s stores to entice people to donate to the campaign.

The two elements are supported by an integrated effort that also includes radio and online spots, digital OOH and organic content on social and Super C’s other platforms.

Media for the campaign was handled by Touché! and Publicité Sauvage.