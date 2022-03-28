Moxie’s, Denny’s Canada owner picks new agencies Full Punch, Mediacom and Thinkingbox will lead work on Northland Properties' hospitality brands in Canada and internationally.

Northland Properties has awarded work for its portfolio of restaurant and hotel brands to a team of three new agency partners.

Following a review that began last fall, the company has picked Full Punch to lead creative and strategy, Mediacom to handle media and Thinkingbox to handle digital.

Based in Vancouver, Northland’s holdings are extensive, though the new agency partners will be working across the restaurant and hospitality portfolio – as well as the company’s RSVP Rewards loyalty program – in Canada, U.S. and U.K. Northland’s holdings include Denny’s Canada, Moxies, Shark Club and Chop Steakhouse restaurants, as well as Sandman Hotel Group, Sutton Place Hotels, Revelstoke Mountain Resort and – as of late last year – King Blue Toronto.

Northland also has Asset Management, Capital and Properties Construction divisions. The company also owns the NHL’s Dallas Stars and WHL’s Kamloops Blazers.

Mike Leslie, partner and president of Full Punch, says his agency has already begun strategic work on several of Northland’s brands, which is expected to run in Canada and the U.S. in the spring and summer.

Manoj Jasra, EVP of marketing and chief digital officer at Northland Properties, says the company sees “a lot of potential” behind each of its different brands in the future, and the agencies’ experience and capabilities are “exactly what we need” to unlock that potential in the long term. Before founding Full Punch in 2019, the agency’s founders worked on brands including The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Choice Hotels International, Expedia CruiseShipCenters, Four Seasons, WestJet and Whistler Blackcomb.