Broken Heart Love Affair adds to creative, client and production teams Two CCOs and a creative director of design are among 11 recent hires at the agency.

Broken Heart Love Affair marked its two-year anniversary last week by hitting a new milestone of 40 full-time staff.

In addition to building out the young agency’s bench, BHLA’s chief business officer Bev Hammond says the additions at all levels of the agency are representative of its “talent hoarding” philosophy that is based on scouting new hires and recommendations from its team, instead of “the wide-net approach that is typical in our business.”

Two of those talent were already known: new CCOs Craig McIntosh and Jaimes Zentil, who announced their pending departure from Cossette last month. The duo joins the agency’s three other CCOs as creative leaders, and will take part in the agency’s group approach to ideation, which is aimed at giving clients direct access to the agency’s creative and strategic leaders.

But among the 11 others that have recently joined is Rasna Jaswal, the agency’s new creative director of design. Jaswal has been a freelance designer for the past four years – including several projects with BHLA – but also has agency experience at the likes of JWT, Interbrand and Taxi. Among her portfolio is design work as part of campaigns like “Unignorable” for the United Way and PFLAG’s “Shedding Light on What Matters,” as well as branding for Ganjika House, West of Woodward and Daily Soda.

On the client team, BHLA has hired directors Dane Armstrong (who is returning to the agency world after a client-side stint at Pizza Pizza) and Shannon Griscti (previously of Sid Lee). Also joining from Sid Lee is supervisor Anabel Harding. The three new hires join director Kayla Christenson and coordinator Olivia Cousineau, who came from Anomaly and MendRX, respectively, last fall.

Also joining in the fall was director of technology, operations and enterprise security Michael Mercado, who came to the agency from Stagwell.

Meanwhile, content and production arm Lifelong Crush has also been expanding. Since adding to its creative and strategy team last month, it has hired integrated producer Demi Veselinovic from Wunderman’s Sauce Production, production designer Daniel Ong from the internal digital production team at Canadian Tire, and the creative team of copywriter Jax Cohen and art director Andee Kintanar from Kraft Heinz’s in-house agency The Kitchen.