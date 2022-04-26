2022 Marketing Awards: The Multicultural shortlist revealed

Check out which campaigns, agencies and brands make it onto the final (pre-medal) list.
By Jennifer Horn
1 hour ago

MarketingAwards2018_8957Today’s the day strategy unveils the work that made it to the Multicultural jury room.

The Marketing Awards turns 100 this year and has begun the celebrations a little earlier than usual with its week-long reveal of the shortlists for each category. Yesterday it was Design’s turn.

This year’s shortlisted Multicultural campaigns were recently discussed in a live judging round led by co-chairs Gavin Barrett of Barrett & Welsh and Loretta Lam of Focus Communications. The jurors selected the Gold, Silver and Bzone medal winners, which will be announced at an in-person virtual gala (the first since the pandemic began) in June. More details to come.

Check back tomorrow to see which campaigns made it onto the Craft shortlist.

2022 Multicultural Shortlist

Bird’s Nest Captus Advertising Intracorp
Black Square Barrett and Welsh Nia Centre for the Arts
Bottled with Love Barrett and Welsh Lygia’s Brew
Cause to Pause Barrett and Welsh People of Colour in
Advertising and Marketing (POCAM)
Diversity Is The Fabric Of Canada Ethnicity Matters Reitmans
Diwali Response Advertising Telus
Equity is Survival Barrett and Welsh Cultural Pluralism in the Arts
Movement Ontario (CPAMO)
F21 Cricket TVC Koo Multicultural (A Division of Cossette) TD Bank
Family Discount Response Advertising Telus
Filipino Heritage Month Response Advertising Telus
Find Your Go Time Balmoral Multicultural Marketing Metrolinx – GO Transit
Grocery Shopping just like home Balmoral Multicultural Marketing Chalo! FreshCo
Keep Your Trip On Time Balmoral Multicultural Marketing Metrolinx – UP Express
National Indigenous
History Month Campaign		 Middle Child Sephora
Now That’s Cricket Barrett and Welsh TD Bank
Ontario Racing is Back Balmoral Multicultural Marketing OLG
Peace of Mind Response Advertising Telus
Red Packet Response Advertising Telus
Rowers Captus Advertising Sing Tao Daily News
Tartan Turban Secret Readings Barrett and Welsh Barrett and Welsh
The Luckiest Red Wunderman Thompson HSBC Bank USA
The Micropedia of Microaggressions Zulu Alpha Kilo
Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA)
There’s No Escape Like Home Ethnicity Matters Ford
This is family LUV Stradigi Marketing Kia
Tough Turban Zulu Alpha Kilo Pfaff Harley-Davidson
What’s Your Plan? Barrett and Welsh TD Bank
White Space Barrett and Welsh People of Colour in Advertising
and Marketing (POCAM)
Year of the Ox Agency Digital Greetings Barrett and Welsh Barrett and Welsh
You Do You Barrett and Welsh Allstate Canada
ZH It’s All Halal King Ursa Maple Lodge Farms
﻿