2022 Marketing Awards: The Multicultural shortlist revealed
Check out which campaigns, agencies and brands make it onto the final (pre-medal) list.
Today’s the day strategy unveils the work that made it to the Multicultural jury room.
The Marketing Awards turns 100 this year and has begun the celebrations a little earlier than usual with its week-long reveal of the shortlists for each category. Yesterday it was Design’s turn.
This year’s shortlisted Multicultural campaigns were recently discussed in a live judging round led by co-chairs Gavin Barrett of Barrett & Welsh and Loretta Lam of Focus Communications. The jurors selected the Gold, Silver and Bzone medal winners, which will be announced at an in-person virtual gala (the first since the pandemic began) in June. More details to come.
2022 Multicultural Shortlist
|Bird’s Nest
|Captus Advertising
|Intracorp
|Black Square
|Barrett and Welsh
|Nia Centre for the Arts
|Bottled with Love
|Barrett and Welsh
|Lygia’s Brew
|Cause to Pause
|Barrett and Welsh
|People of Colour in
Advertising and Marketing (POCAM)
|Diversity Is The Fabric Of Canada
|Ethnicity Matters
|Reitmans
|Diwali
|Response Advertising
|Telus
|Equity is Survival
|Barrett and Welsh
|Cultural Pluralism in the Arts
Movement Ontario (CPAMO)
|F21 Cricket TVC
|Koo Multicultural (A Division of Cossette)
|TD Bank
|Family Discount
|Response Advertising
|Telus
|Filipino Heritage Month
|Response Advertising
|Telus
|Find Your Go Time
|Balmoral Multicultural Marketing
|Metrolinx – GO Transit
|Grocery Shopping just like home
|Balmoral Multicultural Marketing
|Chalo! FreshCo
|Keep Your Trip On Time
|Balmoral Multicultural Marketing
|Metrolinx – UP Express
|National Indigenous
History Month Campaign
|Middle Child
|Sephora
|Now That’s Cricket
|Barrett and Welsh
|TD Bank
|Ontario Racing is Back
|Balmoral Multicultural Marketing
|OLG
|Peace of Mind
|Response Advertising
|Telus
|Red Packet
|Response Advertising
|Telus
|Rowers
|Captus Advertising
|Sing Tao Daily News
|Tartan Turban Secret Readings
|Barrett and Welsh
|Barrett and Welsh
|The Luckiest Red
|Wunderman Thompson
|HSBC Bank USA
|The Micropedia of Microaggressions
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|
Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA)
|There’s No Escape Like Home
|Ethnicity Matters
|Ford
|This is family LUV
|Stradigi Marketing
|Kia
|Tough Turban
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Pfaff Harley-Davidson
|What’s Your Plan?
|Barrett and Welsh
|TD Bank
|White Space
|Barrett and Welsh
|People of Colour in Advertising
and Marketing (POCAM)
|Year of the Ox Agency Digital Greetings
|Barrett and Welsh
|Barrett and Welsh
|You Do You
|Barrett and Welsh
|Allstate Canada
|ZH It’s All Halal
|King Ursa
|Maple Lodge Farms