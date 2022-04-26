2022 Marketing Awards: The Multicultural shortlist revealed Check out which campaigns, agencies and brands make it onto the final (pre-medal) list.

Today’s the day strategy unveils the work that made it to the Multicultural jury room.

The Marketing Awards turns 100 this year and has begun the celebrations a little earlier than usual with its week-long reveal of the shortlists for each category. Yesterday it was Design’s turn.

This year’s shortlisted Multicultural campaigns were recently discussed in a live judging round led by co-chairs Gavin Barrett of Barrett & Welsh and Loretta Lam of Focus Communications. The jurors selected the Gold, Silver and Bzone medal winners, which will be announced at an in-person virtual gala (the first since the pandemic began) in June. More details to come.

2022 Multicultural Shortlist