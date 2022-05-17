Tim Hortons latest Justin Bieber collab builds its coffee offering "Biebs Brew" not only aims to replicate last year's success, but ties back to the QSR's "Back to Basics" strategy.

Another Justin Bieber collaboration has been brewing at Tims.

Starting June 6, Tim Hortons (and Justin Bieber) aficionados across North America can try a new flavour of Tim Hortons’ cold brew, “Biebs Brew,” which is made with 100% ethically sourced premium Arabica beans and is slowly cold steeped for 16 hours to enhance the flavour of the French Vanilla flavour the QSR’s beverage innovation team developed.

“Biebs Brew” will be available beginning June 6, along with all three of last year’s hugely successful “Timbiebs” Timbit flavours, as well as another piece of merch: a co-branded stainless steel beverage tumbler with a built-in straw, aligning with Tims’ efforts to reduce waste in its stores. Select locations will also have a limited quantity of the beanie, fanny pack and tote bag that were created for “Timbiebs.”

Tim Hortons CMO Hope Bagozzi says the first “Timbiebs” collaboration was successful “beyond all of our expectations,” reiterating something the company has said amidst surging sales in recent earnings reports.

But beyond trying to replicate its previous success, the collaboration also ties into a more long-term strategy at the QSR. In the company’s recent inaugural Investor Day, Tim Hortons reiterated its commitment to its “Back to Basics” approach, which includes improving and innovating its coffee portfolio. Its marketing plan includes a focus on hot and cold, brewed and specialty beverages, but it’s aiming to have a mix that’s less reliant on hot brew. In its May earnings call, Tim Hortons also said it is building on “strong underlying core performance” of its coffee and breakfast offering with continued improvement in in other dayparts, according to Restaurant Brands International Ceo José Cil.

A 360-degree campaign began on Monday with a social tease driving to a 16-hour countdown clock, the same amount of time it takes to steep “Biebs Brew.” A follow-up video unveiling the coffee was posted today, emphasizing the “worth the wait” positioning of the broader campaign that will roll out as the launch date gets closer. The campaign will feature both mass and contextually relevant ads in OOH, radio, digital and TV. Tim Horton’s AOR Gut led creative and production, with MediaMonks and Horizon are handling digital and traditional media, respectively. Craft Public Relations is providing PR support with The French Shop handling advertising for Quebec.