Zulu Alpha Kilo wins Best of Discipline at ADC Awards Pfaff Harley-Davidson's "Tough Turban" was the top campaign in the Fashion Design category.

Zulu Alpha Kilo was among the big winners at Wednesday’s ADC Annual Awards, taking home Best of Discipline for the Fashion Design category.

The “Tough Turban,” created for Pfaff Harley-Davidson, was designed to allow Sikh riders to hit the road safely while still honouring their faith. The work also won a Gold Cube in the Fashion Design category, as well as a Silver in Experiential Design.

The other Canadian Gold Cube at the notoriously competitive awards went to Toronto-based cinematographer Liam Higgins, who won in a Craft category for his work on the short film Wake.

The most Canadian Cubes went to Leo Burnett Toronto, which picked up one Bronze for its self-promotional “Sunshine in a Box” and three more Bronze for its work on Woah Dough’s redesign. Those wins contributed to Leo Burnett being named Network of the Year at ADC, as did Leo Burnett Chicago’s Best of Discipline wins in the Advertising and Interactive categories on its way to being named Agency of the Year.

FCB/Six Toronto was a contributing agency to “Bedtime Stories,” a campaign for Walmart created by FCB Chicago – which won a Gold Cube and two Silvers in the Advertising category.

The Canadian winners can be found below. The full list of winners can be found on the ADC website.

Zulu Alpha Kilo: Best in Discipline, 1 Gold, 1 Silver

Best in Discipline

Pfaff Harley-Davidson, “Tough Turban”

Fashion Design: Innovation

Gold

Pfaff Harley-Davidson, “Tough Turban”

Fashion Design: Innovation

Silver

Pfaff Harley-Davidson, “Tough Turban”

Experiential Design: Innovation

Liam Higgins: 1 Gold

Gold

Passion Project, “Wake”

Motion/Film/Gaming Craft: Cinematography

Sid Lee: 2 Silver

Silver

Compagnie et cie, “Furniture Retransformed”

Sustainable/Environmentally Conscious Design

Use of Materials

Amanda Arlotta: 1 Silver

Silver

Balantine Books, “Violeta”

Illustration: Book

Leo Burnett Toronto: 4 Bronze

Bronze

Leo Burnett Toronto, “Sunshine in a Box”

Brand/Communication Design: Self-promo

Woah Dough, “Woah Dough Design”

Brand/Communication Design: Branding Systems/Identities

Brand/Communication Design: Rebranding

Typography: Package/Product

Giant Ant: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Hilda, “Hilda & The Mountain King”

Motion/Film: Title Sequence

Paprika: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Distillerie Grand Dérangement, “Sage Organic Aged Gin”

Packaging Design: Food/Beverage

Office of Demand Sp é ciale: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Afterglo, “Afterglo Brand Identity”

Branding System