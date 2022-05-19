Zulu Alpha Kilo wins Best of Discipline at ADC Awards
Pfaff Harley-Davidson's "Tough Turban" was the top campaign in the Fashion Design category.
Zulu Alpha Kilo was among the big winners at Wednesday’s ADC Annual Awards, taking home Best of Discipline for the Fashion Design category.
The “Tough Turban,” created for Pfaff Harley-Davidson, was designed to allow Sikh riders to hit the road safely while still honouring their faith. The work also won a Gold Cube in the Fashion Design category, as well as a Silver in Experiential Design.
The other Canadian Gold Cube at the notoriously competitive awards went to Toronto-based cinematographer Liam Higgins, who won in a Craft category for his work on the short film Wake.
The most Canadian Cubes went to Leo Burnett Toronto, which picked up one Bronze for its self-promotional “Sunshine in a Box” and three more Bronze for its work on Woah Dough’s redesign. Those wins contributed to Leo Burnett being named Network of the Year at ADC, as did Leo Burnett Chicago’s Best of Discipline wins in the Advertising and Interactive categories on its way to being named Agency of the Year.
FCB/Six Toronto was a contributing agency to “Bedtime Stories,” a campaign for Walmart created by FCB Chicago – which won a Gold Cube and two Silvers in the Advertising category.
The Canadian winners can be found below. The full list of winners can be found on the ADC website.
Zulu Alpha Kilo: Best in Discipline, 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Best in Discipline
Pfaff Harley-Davidson, “Tough Turban”
Fashion Design: Innovation
Gold
Pfaff Harley-Davidson, “Tough Turban”
Fashion Design: Innovation
Silver
Pfaff Harley-Davidson, “Tough Turban”
Experiential Design: Innovation
Liam Higgins: 1 Gold
Gold
Passion Project, “Wake”
Motion/Film/Gaming Craft: Cinematography
Sid Lee: 2 Silver
Silver
Compagnie et cie, “Furniture Retransformed”
Sustainable/Environmentally Conscious Design
Use of Materials
Amanda Arlotta: 1 Silver
Silver
Balantine Books, “Violeta”
Illustration: Book
Leo Burnett Toronto: 4 Bronze
Bronze
Leo Burnett Toronto, “Sunshine in a Box”
Brand/Communication Design: Self-promo
Woah Dough, “Woah Dough Design”
Brand/Communication Design: Branding Systems/Identities
Brand/Communication Design: Rebranding
Typography: Package/Product
Giant Ant: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Hilda, “Hilda & The Mountain King”
Motion/Film: Title Sequence
Paprika: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Distillerie Grand Dérangement, “Sage Organic Aged Gin”
Packaging Design: Food/Beverage
Office of Demand Spéciale: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Afterglo, “Afterglo Brand Identity”
Branding System