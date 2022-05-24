Zulu Alpha Kilo wins Fusion Pencil at The One Show The medal, which is given to "work that best incorporates DEI principles," contributed to Canada placing fifth in the show's country rankings.

Zulu Alpha Kilo was one of the select few to win a special award at this year’s One Show, taking one of three Fusion Pencils awarded on Friday.

First introduced last year, the Fusion Pencil aims to recognize “work that best incorporates DEI principles and underrepresented groups in both the creative content of the work and the team that made it.”

Zulu Alpha Kilo, along with its production agency Zulubot, won for “The Micropedia of Microaggressions” for Black Business and Professional Association. The campaign was built around an online database of hundreds of microaggressions people face in their daily lives, aiming to educate people on words and actions they may not even realize are discriminatory and enforce systemic racism. The “micropedia,” which has grown since it was launched last year thanks to the option for user-submitted microagressions, features volumes on race, gender, sexual orientation, ability, class, age and many more.

The other two Fusion Pencils went to BBH for “Black-Owned Friday” for Google and FCB India for “The Nominate Me Selfie” for The Times of India and Political Shakti.

Another big win on Friday went to “Courage is Beautiful,” created by Ogilvy Toronto and UK for Dove. The campaign was awarded Best in Discipline in Creative Effectiveness, a category where it also won a Gold and Silver Pencil. The Penta Pencil, which is awarded to “the agency and brand who together have created outstanding creative work for the last five years,” was also given to the Ogilvy and Dove team.

On Tuesday morning, The One Club released the final tabulations for both The One Show and ADC creative rankings, based on points for awards wins and Merit designations.

Rethink’s One Show Pencil wins placed it fourth on the independent agency rankings, with Zulu Alpha Kilo tied for eighth with Gut Miami, and the combo of OneMethod, Bensimon Byrne and Narrative in 28th. Rethink was 13th in the overall agency rankings, with Zulu in 22nd. Overall, the performance of Canadian agencies put the country fifth on the agency rankings.

Ogilvy was the top ranked global agency network, with Dove in second in the brand rankings, behind Google.

At ADC, Zulu was ranked 15th in the global agency rankings, while Leo Burnett Toronto’s wins went towards its parent network landing the top spot on the agency network rankings.