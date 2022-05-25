Fuse Create names Linda Carte as new CD The industry veteran takes the reins on the agency's creative operations at a time of high momentum and growth.

Fuse Create has hired new leadership for its creative department, naming Linda Carte as its new creative director.

Beginning May 30, Carte will be responsible for oversight of the agency’s day-to-day creative operations. Most recently, she worked in the same capacity at brand marketing agency Mindshape, and has also worked in senior creative roles with Innocean Worldwide, BBDO, Downtown Partners and Lowe Roche. She has worked on brands including Visa, Frito-Lay, FedEx, Starbucks, Canadian Paralympics, RBC, Sunnybrook Hospital, Mercedes-Benz and Kia.

Carte joins Fuse in a period of growth. The agency has hired several new talents in recent months, including Greg Burpee and Jessica Bloom on the accounts team, Emily Farrugia as a creative strategist and Alex Lu as digital media manager. It has also added five new interns to assist with expanding workloads brought on by wins including Proximo Spirits, Three Farmers Foods, Maple Leaf Foods (including Schneiders), in addition to incremental assignments from Air Miles, Lunchmates and Grab ‘N Snack.

“I love what Linda brings at this stage in our agency’s growth,” said Steve Miller, Fuse’s ECD and VP. “Her experience, craft, enthusiasm and reputation for award-winning work will be a huge asset to our team and our clients.”

Carte succeeds Patrice Pollack, who departed from Fuse to take on the ECD role at Momentum Canada in April.