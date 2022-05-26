Float puts the struggle of office expenses in the spotlight The fintech's campaign takes a consumer-inspired approach to connecting with potential clients in SMB finance departments.

Float, a Toronto fintech brand born out of the need to help finance departments manage employee expenses, is taking a mass approach to give it credibility among small and medium businesses.

Float – which closed a $30 million USD Series A funding in November – is a brand built around solving frustrations tied to managing a business’ finances, including expense report submissions, company credit cards and reimbursements. It does through its Visa-issued cards, which integrate directly with an organization’s bank account and automatically maintain a desired balance on the cards. It also offers a spending management platform, which can automatically send notifications about missing receipts, for example, with the goal of helping companies close books more quickly.

The mass creative campaign features archetypes that its target audience would recognize as causing headaches, like “big spenders” and “bottle neckers” who leave their expenses to the last minute.

“We’re leaning into imperfections. You know what, people lose receipts, people overspend,” says Michael Murray, co-founder, creative at Berners Bowie Lee. The agency recently established its relationship with Float, one of two B2B clients in a portfolio that’s largely consumer-facing.

As much as Float is a piece of software with layers of complication to it, at it’s core, it’s solving a really simple problem, says Devon Williamson, co-founder, creative at Berners Bowie Lee. And the creative approach aims to set it apart from potential competition.

“It’s unusual to see a company like Float advertising in such a mass way,” Williamson says. “We felt that it added an element of credibility to them, as you don’t see a ton of startups advertising in a mass capacity and investing in a larger outdoor campaign.”

There’s a large digital component to the messaging. Murray tells strategy that to bolster its OOH ads, Float is also activating on LinkedIn to reach its target audience of people leading or even just working in finance departments at small and medium business. The timing of the creative coincides with people’s return to work, but also the company’s recent financing.