Rethink wins Yellow Pencil at day two of D&AD
Zulu Alpha Kilo, Juniper Park\TBWA and FCB/Six also added to their hauls on the second day of the awards.
After an impressive showing on day one, Canadian agencies added to their tallies on the second day of the D&AD Awards.
Chief among them was Rethink winning a hard-to-come-by Yellow Pencil for its work on new branding for the National Magazine Awards.
The branding system, created for the awards’ 44th edition last year, aimed to capture a wide breadth of topics and publications by distilling the medium of the magazine down to its simplest form: its spine. The minimalist approach was used across ads for the awards, within the awards annual, on merchandise and on its website.
Rethink also won another Graphite Pencil for “Lost Tapes of the 27 Club,” as well as one for Decalthon’s “Ability Signs.”
Zulu Alpha Kilo also added to its day one awards, winning two Graphite Pencils and one Wood for Pfaff Harley-Davidson’s “Tough Turban,” as well as another Graphite for “The Micropedia of Microagressions.”
Juniper Park\TBWA added an additional Graphite Pencil for “Signals for Help” after winning a Yellow Pencil on the awards’ first day, while FCB/Six picked up another Graphite for its work on Walmart’s “Bedtime Stories.”
All of the wins from Canadian agencies, including those from the awards’ first day, can be found below.
Rethink: 1 Yellow, 3 Graphite, 1 Wood
Yellow
National Magazine Awards, “National Magazine Awards Branding”
Branding – Campaign Branding
Graphite
Decalthon, “Ability Signs”
Graphic Design – Environmental
Over the Bridge, “Lost Tapes of the 27 Club”
Entertainment – Audio
Radio & Audio – Entertainment
Wood
IKEA, “The Cristiano Bottle”
E-commerce – Social
Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Yellow, 1 Graphite
Yellow
Canadian Women’s Foundation, “Signal For Help”
PR – Established Campaigns
Graphite
Canadian Women’s Foundation, “Signal For Help”
Impact – Sustained Solution
Zulu Alpha Kilo: 4 Graphite, 1 Wood
Graphite
The Black Business and Professional Association, “Micropedia of Microagressions”
Digital Design – Health & Wellbeing
HomeEquity Bank/Royal Canadian Legion, “Orders of Sacrifice”
E-commerce – Promotions
Pfaff Harley-Davidson, “The Tough Turban”
Creative Transformation – Products
Impact – Design
Wood
Pfaff Harley-Davidson, “The Tough Turban”
Product Design – Inclusive
Bensimon Byrne: 1 Graphite, 2 Wood
Graphite
White Ribbon, “Day After Day”
Film – Health & Wellbeing
Wood
White Ribbon, “Day After Day”
Writing For Advertising – Film
Film – TV/VOD Commercial Over 120 Seconds
FCB/Six: 1 Graphite, 2 Wood
Graphite
Walmart, “Bedtime Stories”
Experiential – Use of Mixed Reality
Wood
Walmart, “Bedtime Stories”
Digital – Use of XR
Digital – Storytelling
Digital Design – Connected Experiences
Cossette: 1 Graphite
Graphite
World Wheelchair Rugby, “WWR Brand Refresh”
Graphic Design – Integrated
John St.: 1 Wood
Wood
DoorDash, “Welcome To The Flavourhood”
Animation – Mixed Media
Leo Burnett: 2 Wood
Wood
Leo Burnett (self-promo), “Sunshine in a Box”
Packaging Design – Promotional
Woah Dough, “Woah Dough”
Packaging Design – Consumer
No Fixed Address: 1 Wood
Wood
Canadian Centre for Child Protection, “Happy Birthday, Twitter”
Film – Tactical
OneMethod: 1 Wood
Wood
Good Fortune, “Receats”
Digital – Tactical
Sid Lee: 1 Wood
Wood
Ellen Macarthur Foundation, “EMF Fashion Book”
Graphic Design – Catalogues & Brochures
Taxi: 1 Wood
Wood
Human Rights Foundation, “Uncomfortable Truth”
Press & Outdoor – Tactical Poster