Hilton sets up a hotel off the third green The company is activating at the RBC Canadian Open with an experience that shows off several of its hospitality brands.

In keeping with its of tradition of hospitality, Hilton is launching “Hilton on the Green,” a one-bedroom pop-up hotel room for golf lovers off the third hole at this year’s RBC Canadian Open.

Although Hilton signed first partnered with Golf Canada to sponsor the event in 2019, due to COVID-19, this year is Hilton’s first time activating.

In addition to proximity to the action during the tournament, “Hilton on the Green” gives golf fans a personal concierge and golf cart, gourmet meals delivered to the room and breakfast in bed, reflecting service and hospitality Hilton prides itself on. It also combines design elements from the company’s 18 brands, including linens from the Waldorf Astoria, cocktail kits from Motto by Hilton and DoubleTree cookies.

The first guest to experience the pop-up hotel was Mark Zecchino, host of TSN’s Golf Talk Canada, to give more people a look at what Hilton was offering, but the other two guests won their one-night stays during a contest earlier this year.

Hilton worked with Fuse Create to developed the guest room idea, the contest website, PR and influencer plan, plus the social and content pieces. Fuse also handled the execution of the activation, while Artam Design built the pop-up hotel out of locally sourced materials.

The hotel experience will open its doors again later this summer in Ottawa during the CP Women’s Open in August. In the lead up to the LPGA event, social content and earned media from the men’s event will be used to help promote and drive engagement, as well as entries for an online contest that will open again later this month.

After the event was disrupted over the last two years due to the pandemic, Golf Canada has had a surge in a sponsor interest for this year’s RBC Canadian Open, as well as more adventurous activations. TheScore Bet, for example, is running a special viewing lounge that is lifted 100 feet above the course.