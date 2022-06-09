Skip’s new campaign pops with Katy Perry The food delivery service is debuting its newest ambassador alongside a catchy rendition of its anthem.

SkipTheDishes is serving up a new installment of its “Did Somebody Say” campaign with a fresh brand ambassador who is more than happy to tell customers “Bon Appétit.”

Katy Perry has partnered with the food delivery service and appears in its latest spot, which includes her own pop remix of the titular Skip anthem. The campaign is launching to coincide with Pride Month, for which Cheryl Radisa, SkipTheDishes’ VP of marketing, says “she is the perfect ambassador.”

“Like Katy, Skip is constantly evolving to surprise and delight Canadians in unexpected ways through food and entertainment,” she adds. “We are ecstatic to work with Katy, whose playful nature has given our ‘Did Somebody Say’ campaign a pop makeover.”

In the new spot, Perry dons a number of different outfits and parades through whimsical sets while singing about the many different kinds of food available on the delivery service, including “sushi while I watch a movie,” “subs in the tub,” and “curry in a hurry.”

The campaign was a joint effort between McCann Toronto and London. UM is handling the media buy, with Pomp & Circumstance on PR support.

The campaign is a follow-up to Skip’s pairing with Snoop Dogg earlier this year. At that time, Radisa said, the brand was looking to reach out to a broader demographic as it and former, long-time ambassador Jon Hamm parted ways.

“We’ll be leaning in even more on the joyfulness, fun and entertainment, and now we’re going to be doing it in another genre, with music,” she explained at the time. “This is just an evolution of the journey we’re already on as a brand … It’s a platform we’ll be leaning into for the balance of the year, and we think it’s something that will resonate with our consumer base both with Snoop Dogg, and beyond Snoop Dogg.”

In addition to the spot, Skip is supporting the new campaign with a Pride activation in Toronto – called the Pride Picnic Pop-up – that will host three free 90-minute seatings including food and drinks inspired by the new Katy Perry song, as well as performances from five Canadian drag queens: Xtacy Love, Luna Dubois, Tash Riot, Miss Moco and Devona Coe. Tickets can be reserved on OpenTable beginning on Friday, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Skip has also partnered with Toronto’s Craig’s Cookies for a limited-edition Cherry Pie flavour. Picnicgoers will leave with one for the road, but the cookies are also available at Craig’s Church Street location in the Village and on SkipTheDishes, with 100% of the proceeds going towards LGBTQ+ advocacy organization The 519. Café Neon, a popular Toronto diner, will also be serving food at the picnic.