Cannes Digest: The Canadian Lions from the first gala
Catch up on yesterday's wins and this morning's fresh round of shortlist nominations.
The first awards Gala of the 2022 Cannes Lions also brought the first wins for Canadian agencies.
Monday’s award ceremony brought a pair of Gold Lions for Canadian agencies: one in Print & Publishing for Rethink, and another in the Health & Wellness category for Zulu Alpha Kilo. Cossette, FCB, Publicis and Taxi also won their first Lions of the year, picking up Bronzes in the categories, as well as in Outdoor.
Tuesday morning’s shortlist release brought with them 19 more chances for Canadian agencies across the Brand Experience and Creative Commerce categories, as well as the notoriously exclusive Creative Effectiveness and Creative Strategy Lions.
This afternoon, the second Lions gala of 2022 will award the winners in Design, Digital Craft, Film Craft, Industry Craft, Entertainment, Entertainment for Music and Entertainment for Sport.
Canadian Lion wins (by category)
Brand Experience & Activation: 4 Shortlists
Creative Business Transformation: 0 Shortlists
Creative Commerce: 4 Shortlists
Creative Effectiveness: 7 Shortlists
Creative Strategy: 4 Shortlists
Design: 10 Shortlists
Digital Craft: 6 Shortlists
Entertainment: 1 Shortlist
Entertainment for Music: 1 Shortlist
Entertainment for Sport: 1 Shortlist
Film Craft: 4 Shortlists
Glass: 2 Shortlists
Health & Wellness: 10 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 2 Bronze
Industry Craft: 2 Shortlists
Innovation: 1 Shortlist
Mobile: 0 Shortlists
Outdoor: 6 Shortlists, 2 Bronze
Pharma: 0 Shortlists
Radio & Audio: 0 Shortlists
Print & Publishing: 5 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 2 Bronze
Titanium: 1 Shortlist
Canadian Lion wins (by agency)
Rethink: 1 Gold, 1 Bronze
Zulu Alpha Kilo: 1 Gold, 1 Bronze
Cossette: 1 Bronze
FCB Canada: 1 Bronze
Publicis Canada: 1 Bronze
Taxi: 1 Bronze