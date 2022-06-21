Cannes Digest: The Canadian Lions from the first gala Catch up on yesterday's wins and this morning's fresh round of shortlist nominations.

The first awards Gala of the 2022 Cannes Lions also brought the first wins for Canadian agencies.

Monday’s award ceremony brought a pair of Gold Lions for Canadian agencies: one in Print & Publishing for Rethink, and another in the Health & Wellness category for Zulu Alpha Kilo. Cossette, FCB, Publicis and Taxi also won their first Lions of the year, picking up Bronzes in the categories, as well as in Outdoor.

Tuesday morning’s shortlist release brought with them 19 more chances for Canadian agencies across the Brand Experience and Creative Commerce categories, as well as the notoriously exclusive Creative Effectiveness and Creative Strategy Lions.

This afternoon, the second Lions gala of 2022 will award the winners in Design, Digital Craft, Film Craft, Industry Craft, Entertainment, Entertainment for Music and Entertainment for Sport.

Canadian Lion wins (by category)

Brand Experience & Activation: 4 Shortlists

Creative Business Transformation: 0 Shortlists

Creative Commerce: 4 Shortlists

Creative Effectiveness: 7 Shortlists

Creative Strategy: 4 Shortlists

Design: 10 Shortlists

Digital Craft: 6 Shortlists

Entertainment: 1 Shortlist

Entertainment for Music: 1 Shortlist

Entertainment for Sport: 1 Shortlist

Film Craft: 4 Shortlists

Glass: 2 Shortlists

Health & Wellness: 10 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 2 Bronze

Industry Craft: 2 Shortlists

Innovation: 1 Shortlist

Mobile: 0 Shortlists

Outdoor: 6 Shortlists, 2 Bronze

Pharma: 0 Shortlists

Radio & Audio: 0 Shortlists

Print & Publishing: 5 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 2 Bronze

Titanium: 1 Shortlist

Canadian Lion wins (by agency)

Rethink: 1 Gold, 1 Bronze

Zulu Alpha Kilo: 1 Gold, 1 Bronze

Cossette: 1 Bronze

FCB Canada: 1 Bronze

Publicis Canada: 1 Bronze

Taxi: 1 Bronze