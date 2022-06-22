Cannes Digest: More Gold and a lot more shortlist nominations The latest wins and shortlist nominations as day three of the festival gets underway.

Another day, another Gold Lion.

Tuesday’s award show brought Design Gold to BBDO, but also 12 other wins in Cannes’ Craft- and Entertainment-focused categories.

Wednesday morning was all about the Engagement categories, some of the most-entered of the festival. While there were no Canadian nominations in the new Creative B2B Lions, there are still two dozen more shortlist spots, with the winners being announced tomorrow.

The third awards show is a big one, covering seven different categories where Canadian agencies have 20 nominations: Innovation, Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Business Transformation, Creative Commerce, Creative Effectiveness, Creative Strategy and Mobile.

Canadian Lion wins (by category)

Brand Experience & Activation: 4 Shortlists

Creative B2B: 0 Shortlists

Creative Business Transformation: 0 Shortlists

Creative Commerce: 4 Shortlists

Creative Data: 5 Shortlists

Creative Effectiveness: 7 Shortlists

Creative Strategy: 4 Shortlists

Design: 10 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 4 Bronze

Digital Craft: 6 Shortlists, 2 Silver

Direct: 6 Shortlists

Entertainment: 1 Shortlist

Entertainment for Music: 1 Shortlist, 1 Bronze

Entertainment for Sport: 1 Shortlist, 1 Bronze

Film Craft: 4 Shortlists, 1 Bronze

Glass: 2 Shortlists

Health & Wellness: 10 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 2 Bronze

Industry Craft: 2 Shortlists, 1 Bronze

Innovation: 1 Shortlist

Media: 4 Shortlists

Mobile: 0 Shortlists

Outdoor: 6 Shortlists, 2 Bronze

Pharma: 0 Shortlists

Radio & Audio: 0 Shortlists

PR: 3 Shortlists

Print & Publishing: 5 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 2 Bronze

Social & Influencer: 6 Shortlists

Titanium: 1 Shortlist

Canadian Lion wins (by agency)

Rethink: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 4 Bronze

Zulu Alpha Kilo: 1 Gold, 2 Bronze

BBDO Canada: 1 Gold

Jam3: 1 Silver

Performance Art: 1 Silver

FCB Canada: 2 Bronze

Bensimon Byrne: 1 Bronze

Cossette: 1 Bronze

Gut Toronto: 1 Bronze

Publicis Canada: 1 Bronze

Sid Lee: 1 Bronze

Taxi: 1 Bronze