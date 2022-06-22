Flipp buys fellow flyer and discount app Reebee The digital saving space is getting a shakeup as the acquisition helps launch a new Shopper Consideration Platform.

Canada’s digital discount and flyer space is getting a major shakeup, as top dog Flipp is announcing it’s buying Reebee, its next closest competitor in the channel.

Downloaded over 50 million times since it was founded in 2007, Flipp’s app boasts that, on average, its digital flyer offers help shoppers save $45 on weekly groceries, as well as a range of other CPG products and also home improvement goods, electronics and apparel. In 2020, Flipp launched a CPG-focused program to complement its retailer efforts, which include large retailers and brands across North America that use its platform to create, curate and distribute savings content to millions of highly-engaged shoppers daily.

Reebee, launched in 2012, currently has 2 million Canadian monthly users. Its 80 member team will continue to operate under the Reebee name as a Flipp subsidiary.

The acquisition will make Reebee part of the launch of Flipp’s Shopper Consideration Platform, a broader ecosystem of shopper media that enables partners to intercept shoppers during the consideration phase of the shopping journey, and to drive trips and baskets.

The company says the purchase significantly increases Flipp’s national reach and strengthens its position as the largest distributor of digital savings content.

“With the addition of Reebee, we have two of Canada’s most trusted shopping brands coming together to expand the Flipp Shopper Consideration Platform,” says Michael Silverman, CEO of Flipp.“We know Canadians spend an average of four hours per week deciding what to buy and where to buy, with 80% of shopping decisions made prior to entering the store.”

As director of retail partnerships Mark Smith recently told strategy, Reebee has evolved beyond simple price listings, to include household cross promotions, contesting and more elaborate, magazine-style landing pages.