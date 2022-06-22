Fuse Create named AOR for Sinai Health Foundation The agency anticipates hiring across departments to serve the account, with its first work expected later this year.

Fuse Create has been named the AOR for Sinai Health Foundation (SHF) in order to continue to raise brand awareness for the hospital network it fundraises for and the high standard of care it provides.

Following an RFP, Fuse was able to secure the account for three years becoming SHF’s strategic, creative and advertising partner, and will provide creative expertise, strategy, execution and production capabilities across all channels, including broadcast, digital, social, OOH, experiential and more to help SHF meet or exceed its various campaign targets, says Aleena Mazhar, VP, managing director at Fuse Create.

SHF includes Mount Sinai Hospital, Hennick Bridgepoint Hospital, the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute and system partner Circle of Care.

Fuse takes over strategic and creative responsibilities from Huge later this month, which did not participate in the RFP.

The change in agencies comes at an important time for SHF as Mount Sinai Hospital is set to celebrate its 100th anniversary next year with its existing community, as well as connecting with new audiences.

“It was important for Sinai Health Foundation to find a full-service agency who could not only partner with us on developing our creative strategy but also had the capabilities and experience to execute across multiple channels,” says Laura Hearn, VP, brand marketing and strategy at SHF.

SHF is Fuse’s largest charity/NFP partner and within its top three clients based on annual spend, resulting in Fuse hiring in creative, strategy and accounts, says Hearn.

Fuse has started work on a brief with the campaign due in the market in fall or winter later this year.