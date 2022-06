Cannes Digest: Where things stand on the final day Canadian agencies have five shots at adding to their Lion hauls in this afternoon's last awards gala.

On Thursday, Performance Art picked up its first Gold Lion of the 2022 Cannes Lions when “The Black Elevation Map” for Black & Abroad was among those recognized in the Creative Data category.

That was among nine Lions won by Canadian agencies in the festival’s six Engagement categories. Those also include the Media, PR, Direct and Social & Influencer Lions, where Rethink, Middle Child, Carat, FCB, DDB and Zulu Alpha Kilo were also recognized.

The final awards gala of the 2022 Cannes Lions takes place on Friday, covering the Film, Glass, Titanium and Sustainable Development Goals categories, as well as the festival’s “Of The Year” designations. Canadian agencies have five nominations across the categories.

Canadian Lion wins (by category)

Brand Experience & Activation: 4 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Creative B2B: 0 Shortlists

Creative Business Transformation: 0 Shortlists

Creative Commerce: 4 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Creative Data: 5 Shortlists

Creative Effectiveness: 7 Shortlists, 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Creative Strategy: 4 Shortlists, 2 Gold

Design: 10 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 4 Bronze

Digital Craft: 6 Shortlists, 2 Silver

Direct: 6 Shortlists

Entertainment: 1 Shortlist

Entertainment for Music: 1 Shortlist, 1 Bronze

Entertainment for Sport: 1 Shortlist, 1 Bronze

Film: 2 Shortlists

Film Craft: 4 Shortlists, 1 Bronze

Glass: 2 Shortlists

Health & Wellness: 10 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 2 Bronze

Industry Craft: 2 Shortlists, 1 Bronze

Innovation: 1 Shortlist

Media: 4 Shortlists

Mobile: 0 Shortlists

Outdoor: 6 Shortlists, 2 Bronze

Pharma: 0 Shortlists

Radio & Audio: 0 Shortlists

PR: 3 Shortlists

Print & Publishing: 5 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 2 Bronze

Social & Influencer: 6 Shortlists

Sustainable Development Goals: 0 Shortlists

Titanium: 1 Shortlist

Canadian Lion wins (by agency)

Rethink: 2 Gold, 3 Silver, 6 Bronze

FCB Canada: 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 5 Bronze

Performance Art: 1 Gold, 2 Silver

Zulu Alpha Kilo: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 4 Bronze

Ogilvy Toronto: 1 Gold, 1 Silver

BBDO Canada: 1 Gold

Jam3: 1 Silver

Middle Child: 1 Silver

Bensimon Byrne: 1 Bronze

Carat Canada: 1 Bronze

Cossette: 1 Bronze

DDB Canada: 1 Bronze

Gut Toronto: 1 Bronze

Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Bronze

Publicis Canada: 1 Bronze

Select PR: 1 Bronze

Sid Lee: 1 Bronze

Taxi: 1 Bronze