Leo Burnett retains AOR duties for Metrolinx The agency will continue to lead creative and strategy for the transit operator, as well as the Presto payment system.

Metrolinx has once again picked Leo Burnett Toronto as its agency of record.

Following a competitive RFP led by the Ontario government’s Advertising and Communication Services Procurement Branch, Leo Burnett was picked to lead strategy and creative for the Metrolinx brands, as well as the Presto Payment system. The agency’s focus will be on continuing to build both the Metrolinx and Presto brands and spread the message about the work it is doing to build its transit network.

Metrolinx is a government agency that manages provincial and inter-city public transit systems in Ontario’s Golden Horseshoe region. Those services include GO Transit and the UP Express.

Sharyn Byrne-Nearing, VP of brand, digital and product marketing at Metrolinx, says that Leo Burnett’s knowledge of Metrolinx’s business and “a unique consultancy approach to unlocking brand value” led to the renewal.

Leo Burnett’s work with Metrolinx began in 2018, and has included work that has attempted to reassure Toronto residents about the ongoing construction required to build its transit systems.