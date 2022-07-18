RVH Foundation picks the Garden for fundraising effort The foundation, which supports the most advanced healthcare facility in Central Ontario, has set a $100 million target.

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Foundation has set an ambitious benchmark of $100 million in fundraising over the next decade to fund needed expansion – and it has tapped The Garden to lead on creative and strategic positioning for the fundraiser.

Located in Barrie, Ontario, RVH is the most advanced healthcare facility in Central Ontario, but it is facing staggering issues, including rising wait times and a 135% occupancy rate. More than 3,000 people were receiving care in its hallways prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the hospital is planning an expansion, both to double the size of its current facility and to build another one in nearby Innisfil.

To cover that expansion, however, the hospital needs the funds – hence the fundraising campaign, which will launch in the fall. It has appointed The Garden to lead on the effort, selected following a formal review.

“We needed a strategic partner that understands our unique challenges to help design an irresistible call-to-action that mobilizes the entire region in securing the quality of care that each of us wants and needs,” said Pam Ross, CEO of the RVH Foundation.

Working with a healthcare client in the wake of the pandemic, to “play a part” in helping the hospital deliver great healthcare and improve the world – a key pillar for the agency – is “incredibly gratifying and exciting,” said Shari Walczak, the agency’s co-founder and chief strategy officer.

“There’s never been a more pivotal moment when it comes to their healthcare system, and realizing the importance of ensuring that we give it the time, attention and funds it needs to be the best it can be,” added Shane Ogilvie, co-founder and CCO.

Outside of business growth, The Garden has also been adding to its team in 2022. Earlier this year, it hired Andy Macaulay in a new chief growth officer role, following that by hiring Rima Karapetyan as strategy director.