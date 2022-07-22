Bumble is playing up IRL relationship success stories A new campaign puts the focus on the real-life, long-term connections people have found through the dating app.

All dating success stories have to start somewhere, and relationship app Bumble is telling these stories using real life couples and how they fell in love.

“It Started With Bumble” looks at three Canadian couples: Annisa and John in Ontario, Karolyna and Gabriel in Quebec, and Puneet and Keegan in Alberta. The brand is telling their stories through various mixed media including Facebook, Instagram, Reddit and TikTok across North American markets.

Bumble says it has always been invested in the success of its members and even has a platform where people can submit stories similar to the ones in the campaign.

Sam Sokol, senior manager of integrated marketing for Canada at Bumble, says its differentiator in a crowded space continues to be that women make the first move. But since launching in 2014, Bumble has also executed events and experiences around the world for people to learn more about the brand and how it helps others connect with others offline.

According to brand insights, 46% of Gen Zers in Canada say lockdowns have drastically changed what they are looking for in a potential mate, and with a large number of respondents globally being more upfront in expressing their wants. To that end, Bumble’s focus on creating “healthy, equitable connections” also means showcasing how it leads to meaningful relationships in the real world, and not just an endless string of messages on an app.

“Over the years we have heard from thousands of success stories around the world and have read so many beautiful messages about how Bumble brings people together,” Sokol says. “We think there is no better way to introduce people to Bumble than directly from folks who have found success using it.”

Sokol tells strategy its digital-first media mix is designed to meet its singles target audience where they most consume content, but this year it also added some billboards into the mix for the first time in a while.

In Toronto, the creative is localized and placed next to high traffic and popular date destinations, like Trinity Bellwoods Park.

Also, to celebrate the return of summer concerts, Bumble is partnering with Live Nation for the Live Nation Summer Concert Series. Through this partnership, its experiential Bumble IRL is activating at 10 shows at Budweiser Stage this summer with an Instagram-worthy set-up and merch giveaways. Attendees also have the opportunity to win tickets to future concerts thanks to Bumble.

“Although we see peaks on holidays, dating in general is a year-around journey,” Sokol explains. “But as the weather warms up and restrictions have lessened in Canada, folks are more eager now than ever to meet new people and connect with their community.”

All creative was designed and developed in-house by Bumble’s creative and copywriting teams. Proof is supporting PR efforts.