St. Michael’s Hospital Foundation picks 123w as creative AOR Three new agencies have been picked to lead year two of the "Humancare" campaign.

St. Michael’s Hospital Foundation has named three new AORs to drive the second phase of its “Humancare” campaign.

Epitaph Group will handle paid media strategy, planning and will serve as the buying lead for all initiatives.

The agency will work alongside new creative AOR 123w, which will provide strategic and creative ideas for the development of the campaign and the production of executions, and PR AOR Agnostic, which has been mandated to support with earned media and influencer relations.

The agencies were each awarded their accounts after pitching for an RFP separately.

Together, the new agencies will develop a full 360-degree campaign that is set to launch in Q4 of this year, the second year of the “Humancare” campaign.

Launched in November, “Humancare” is a $ 1 billion initiative to reinvent the patient care experience. As part of that, St. Michael’s will build a new Care Experience Institute (CEI), consisting of 11 specialty centers that focus on research, education and programs in all facets of the healthcare experience while harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics.

The first year of the campaign, handled by Anomaly (creative), Initiative Media (media) and Middle Child (PR), set the stage for “Humancare,” positioning it as a people-focused effort to humanize the healthcare experience and address issues like access to care, wait time and including patients in treatment decisions.

Year two will now see a bigger investment to drive Canadians to join the movement and donate to support the $1 billion fundraising target.

To achieve this, the agencies hope to tap into what Canadians are feeling and experiencing in Canada’s current healthcare environment and get them to believe in a better patient care experience that can be achieved through the “Humancare” movement.

No new hires will be made by any of the agencies to tackle this account.

Featured image courtesy St. Michael’s Hospital Foundation