A lot of shoppers have seen price spikes in grocery aisles Numerator polled Metro customers to see what deal-seeking habits they might adopt if prices continue trending upward.

Consumers have been told for months about cost pressures thanks to inflation and supply chains, and they’re overwhelming starting to take notice, at least at Metro.

Insight firm Numerator polled 213 devoted Metro grocery shoppers, and found that 90% have noticed grocery price increases in the last three months, while 48% expect prices for groceries and household essentials to increase slightly in the coming months as well.

What’s more, three quarters have already changed their shopping behaviour for groceries or household essentials because of price increases.

The Numerator data was compiled through its Instant Survey tool, which is geared towards clients looking for quick-turnaround insights on specific retailers or trends. It also reveals that in the event of a slight increase in groceries or household essentials, 67% of those surveyed will seek out more promotions and discounts, while 53% will swap out brands for lower priced ones.

The other consumer responses to slight price upticks include: 37% of buyers saying they would switch to a lower priced retailer, and 33% reporting they would switch over to more private label brands and 26% reducing their premium item spend.

If there is a significant hike in food prices, 52% of those polled would switch to a lower priced retailer, and 39% would switch over to more private label brands. Also, 33% would reduce their premium item spend.

Though Numerator specifically polled Metro shoppers, they are representative of sentiments shoppers at other banners may be feeling. Recent Statistics Canada data reveals that the price of food purchased at stores rose 9.7% in May compared with the same month in 2021, as the cost of most food staples from grocery carts climbed higher.

If prices increases continue, 23% of Metro shoppers won’t shop at Metro stores at all, and 28% will shop the banner less frequently. Finally, 21% of those polled report they would shop Metro stores “somewhat less often” whilst 24% would “shop about the same as now.”