BHLA named Dairy Farmers of Ontario’s AOR The marketing organization that represents more than 3,000 dairy farmers has tapped the agency to help it connect with modern consumers.

The Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) is moving in a new creative direction, awarding its AOR assignment to Broken Heart Love Affair (BHLA) and its content and production studio, Lifelong Crush, following a competitive review.

BHLA replaces No Fixed Address, which had held the DFO assignment for more than three years. As the organization’s AOR, the agency will be tasked with developing a refreshed brand strategy designed to build emotional connections between consumers and the province’s dairy farmers – a theme that had also been present in much of NFA’s work – while promoting dairy consumption as a modern choice.

“We are honoured to be selected to work with DFO and remind consumers just how much they love dairy,” said Bev Hammond, chief business officer at BHLA. “We understand there are real farm families behind all of our beloved milk and dairy products, and knowing the work we do with DFO will help increase consumption and support those Ontario families is something we’re really excited about.”

“We’re looking forward to diving into meaningful work with Broken Heart Love Affair to increase milk consumption and drive positive consumer experiences with dairy,” added Rose Checchia, CMO with the DFO. “We believe BHLA understands these goals and the importance of delivering for our 3,400 Ontario dairy farmers and their families.”