Canadian Real Estate Association taps NFA as AOR The integrated creative and media assignment will initially be focused on a new platform to be launched next year.

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) will be moving in a new direction with its brand after naming No Fixed Address (NFA) as its media and creative AOR.

NFA’s win resulted from a competitive RFP and brings to an end the CREA’s decade-long relationship with Union, which merged with 6Degrees to become DonerNorth late last year. The agency had also typically handled both creative and media duties.

The new AOR is mandated to develop and implement a new strategy across all channels for both creative and media, launching with the development of a new brand platform and integrated campaign that is expected in early 2023.

“With the ongoing pressures in our Canadian housing market and the stress that can come with this important financial decision, we’re looking forward to working with the CREA to convey the critical role that realtors play in supporting Canadians,” says Mark Carpenter, president at NFA.

The new platform will emphasize that role, as well as build trust between Canadians and the realtors working in their community. CREA represents more than 150,000 realtors and advocates for property owners, buyers and sellers in the country, as well as owning and operating the online property listings platform Realtor.ca, which is the sixth-most visited website in Canada.

“NFA’s full suite of integrated capabilities and history of executing impactful campaigns – coupled with their demonstrated passion for our business that was felt throughout eat meeting – made it clear that they were the right partners for us as we build out our new strategic direction,” says Claire Payette, VP of marketing and communication with the CREA.

The assignment is the latest for NFA, which earlier this year also picked up AOR duties for Telefilm and Ivey Business School, the latter in partnership with Angry Butterfly.