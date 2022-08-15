Online grocery and dollar stores are seeing big price spikes Numerator's latest numbers show that while some products have fallen off their peak, some categories are still surging.

Dollar stores and online channels are not immune to price spikes being seen at other retailers.

Numerator’s Canadian Price Pulse leverages verified purchase data to track observed changes in the prices consumers are paying for everyday good. From April to mid-June, the data showed that online channels had the highest rates of grocery inflation reported by customers. Also, dollar stores overtook the online channel in late May and early June, though online again increased in the latest survey week.

Liquor stores, as well as gas and convenience channels, have “fluctuated wildly since last year,” with prices in both channels at various periods under-indexing versus the prior year.

For the four week period ending July 24, Numerator data reveals that grocery prices were up 7.14% compared to a year ago, a rate that is higher than Q1 2022, but lower than recent months. Pasta and noodles, it says, are far outpacing other food categories.

Health and beauty prices were up 7.79% compared a year ago, though that’s lower than the July 3rd peak of 10.34%. According to Numerator, the increases were driven by the performance nutrition category, which is far outpacing the sector as a whole.

However, it’s household goods prices that are seeing the biggest leap. Prices for household items were up 15.48% compared to a year ago, the highest rate recorded thus far. Increases have been driven by dishwashing and household cleaners, which are elevated by 27-38%.

Finally, every consumer is feeling the pinch as the effects of inflation are broadly distributed. Unlike in early 2022 when inflation disproportionately impacted lower income and Aboriginal households, inflation rates across most demographic groups were similar by the end of July.