Pizza Pizza is saving a slice for every Canadian The QSR's latest slices up pizzas for different groups of people as it continues its new for-the-people platform.

A new campaign from Pizza Pizza is showing Canadians that there’s a slice of the pie for everyone.

In the second campaign from Pizza Pizza’s “Everyone Deserves Pizza” brand platform, developed once again by Zulu Alpha Kilo, the QSR has created more than 60 pieces of contextually relevant OOH, digital, programmatic display, TV and social ads that show how its pizzas can be cut to the right proportions for different groups.

For instance, on social, an ad shows how a pie can be cut up for sharing between Facebook, Twitter, and MySpace users. An ad on a highway billboard shows how a pie can be split between people who carpool and people with pools in their cars (that part of the pizza is small, as we imagine the demo would be). In Toronto’s Yonge and Dundas Square, an execution splits the pie between those who pronounce the city’s name “Toronto” and those who pronounce it “Turronno.”

On each ad, the name of the platform delivers the core message: everyone deserves pizza.

“The ‘pizza pie chart’ executional device is simple, fun, versatile and very product-forward,” said Brian Murray, ECD at Zulu. “Using contextually relevant headlines demonstrates Pizza Pizza’s understanding of Canadians in a playful but insightful way.”

The campaign is the successor to the “Fixed-Rate Pizza” launched earlier this summer, introducing its “for the people” new platform by putting a topical spin on a message about its pizza prices.

“As the brand aims to represent all Canadians’ pizza-related wants and needs, the pizza pie charts are the perfect demonstration of our commitment,” added Adrian Fuoco, VP of marketing for Pizza Pizza. “At the same time, we wanted to stay true to our brand personality and bring some levity to Canadians.”

The new campaign also features bespoke headlines for the Quebec market developed by agency partner The French Shop. The media planning and buy was handled by Media Experts, with social handled by Abacus Agency.