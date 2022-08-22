TikTok champions creators of uplifting content The social platform's made-in-Canada campaign showcases content that is more versatile than some might expect.

TikTok is leaning into a popular hashtag to show that the platform is more than just people lip-synching and dancing.

TikTok’s latest campaign “#SorryNotSorry” is about being unapologetically “brave” and “motivational” and using the app to “show the world” everything from rapping skills to educational content.

The ads also feature an array of TikTok creators like drag artist Chelazon Leroux and disability advocate Spencer West.

“We have such amazing, diverse content stories to tell and we want to be able to be tell them through the broad, deep ecosystem we have,” says Nadia Niccoli, director of brand and business marketing for TikTok, who likens #SorrynotSorry to an unconventional love letter.

The campaign again champions diverse TikTok users an effort similarly to its campaign from last year, which aimed to uplift Indigenous TikTok creators.

“It’s by Canadians for Canadians,” she says, adding that the notion of “#sorrynotsorry” has a double meaning: both tying into a popular online talking point, but also referencing the stereotype of Canadians as frequent apologizers.

Digital, OOH and social is targeting Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver markets in airports, cinemas, festivals and online. And it is being amplified by a “#sorrynotsorry” experiential roadshow – a mobile creator studio giving patrons the chance to share their story with the world and learn more about the platform. It’s appeared at events like the Calgary Stampede and Osheaga so far, and will be appearing at Toronto’s Fan Expo this week.

A media strategy insight is that TikTok wants to be representative of all Canadians. This included making sure the brand was touching people and reaching people as a one-to-one experience, Niccoli says, to better explain the versatility of the platform.

TikTok recently also announced it was becoming a TIFF partner for the first time, which, like the recent experiential activation, is part of an effort to reach a broader demo, 25-54.

According to the latest figures, 43% of TikTok users are 18 to 29, while 33% are in their 30s.

TikTok’s internal team handled creative. Akcelo and MPossible Events handled the experiential side, while Publicis provided PR support.