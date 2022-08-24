FCB Canada names four CDs as part of creative growth New hires Ryan Dzur and Sam Cote, plus the promotions of Marty Hoefkes and Michael Morelli, are among a wave of recent additions.

CDs Sam Cote, left, and Ryan Dzur are among the creative hires made by FCB Canada.

FCB Canada has made several key creative hires and a pair of promotions, adding a total of four new CDs and several others to its team.

Among the hires are Ryan Dzur and Sam Cote, who have both joined the agency from No Fixed Address, where they had been working as ACDs since the onset of the COVID pandemic. The pair have worked together for the past eight years in both the U.S. and Canada, including at Leo Burnett Chicago and Taxi Toronto. Their work on clients including OKCupid, Little Caesars and The Canadian Centre for Child Protection has won them awards recognition from Cannes, D&AD and the one Show. They join FCB Canada as CDs.

In addition to the new hires, Marty Hoefkes and Michael Morelli have been promoted to the CD role. Hoefkes has been with the agency since 2017, and held the role of ACD for most of that time. Morelli, meanwhile, had been working as a senior art director with the agency for the past five years.

The new CDs are just part of a wave of growth in FCB Canada’s creative team. Also joining the agency recently have been Eric Carriere as senior art director, who comes by way of Open and, prior to that, Grey Canada and Red Urban. Carrier has worked on clients including Subaru, Special Olympics Canada and Tums USA. FCB has also added Angeline Parsons as an ACD, recruiting her from Wunderman Thompson, where she worked on Mazda, HSBC, KitKat and the Royal Canadian Legion. Parsons has also worked at Zulu Alpha Kilo and Red Urban.

Devin Brunn has come to FCB Canada from Lg2 Toronto, where he worked on LCBO, Manchu Wok, Under Armor and Catelli Pasta, among other brands. He will take the role of copywriter and partner with Mary McLeod. Franky Lo, meanwhile, joins the agency as an art director from OneMethod, and has worked on brands including RBC, Honda and Desjardins. He will partner with Patrick Gravel.

Yulenka Rebello is the last of the hires – and a return to the agency, where she started her career as an intern. She has worked on clients including Nissan, Tic Tac and CIBC, and joins FCB Canada as a senior copywriter, partnering with JP DeLeon.