Four Seasons shows off its lap of luxury The hospitality brand's biggest ad spend to date is focused on the deeply personal ways it delivers opulent experiences.

Four Seasons is leaning into luxury with a new brand platform designed to capture the opulence it delivers when guests visit.

Called “Luxury is Our Love Language,” the work is a combined effort from Four Seasons and its various agency partners: Le Truc, Starcom, Publicis Canada and its CRM AOR, Hawkeye Canada. The launch campaign is also debuting Four Seasons’ new branding, which will soon be rolling out across its full line of businesses in the hotel and resort, restaurant and bar, residential and retail categories, as well as on its private jet.

The brand is putting this new platform on full display with a trio of spots, titled “Based on a True Stay,” which “represent a refreshingly creative portrayal of our renowned brand of luxury with genuine heart,” says Marc Speichert, chief commercial officer for Four Seasons.

In one such spot, a man’s nickname is turned into a monogram, which is then emblazoned on everything from the bathrobes he wears to the steaks he eats while staying at a Four Seasons resort. In another, a young girl is brought a pony by Four Seasons employees. In the third, a family from L.A. is treated to a New York style Christmas vacation, complete with snowmen and other seasonal decor they might not see back home.

Le Truc used data from actual guest stays to find examples of hospitality in action to come up with the ideas used in the campaign.

Speichert says that the concept of “luxury” will be increasingly driven by data and insights, which can be an effective means to learn more about customers and find out what exactly they would look for in a luxury experience.

But what will define “luxury” and how it is expressed will be about imaginative ways to deliver on what data tells companies like Four Seasons, and the human connections it can facilitate.

“‘Luxury is Our Love Language’ is the embodiment of this vision and an authentic articulation of our values as we continue to evolve and express our brand in new ways,” Speichert says. “It is a bold creative platform based on our believe that true luxury shouldn’t be impersonal or rigid – rather, it’s about creating a meaningful sense of belonging through acts of unscripted care and the simple elegance of empathy.

Starcom handled the buy for the campaign, which is rolling out across digital video, social and digital OOH. The multi-million-dollar spend is the largest by Four Seasons to date, and also includes a bespoke partnership with mass media brand Condé Nast around New York Fashion Week for Vogue’s inaugural “World Fashion Experience.”