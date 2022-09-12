Stacey Masson takes point on marcom for Quebec YMCAs The non-profit has hired a new VP to lead its strategy as it tries to reinvent itself.

Stacey Masson has been hired to lead the marketing and communications teams at the YMCAs of Québec.

Masson brings more than 20 years of experience to the position, the past five of which has been spent at Cossette. For the past two years, she has held the role of VP of marketing and communications there, the same title she now holds at YMCAs of Quebec. Client-side, Masson has also worked with Group Germain Hotels, Hydro Quebec and Telus.

She will play a key role in the reinvention of the YMCA, leading its communication strategy as it tries to build its image, raise awareness of its impact and promote its complete service offering. YMCA is also undergoing a digital transformation.

It’s “a pivotal moment in [the YMCA's] history,” according to Stéphane Vaillancourt, president and CEO of the YMCAs of Québec.

“We’re reinventing ourselves to ensure the sustainability of our essential mission, which is to encourage all people to reach their full potential, thrive and contribute to their community,” he elaborates.

“The Ys are working to strengthen our communities as we recover from the pandemic,” adds Masson, noting that with so many – including herself – seeking work with more purpose, “I can’t think of a more meaningful mandate than helping the Y deliver against its strategic plan.”