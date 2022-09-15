Vonk and Kestin named to One Club Hall of Fame The duo, who produced trailblazing work for Ogilvy Toronto, are receiving one of the industry's highest honours.

Nancy Vonk and Janet Kestin have been named among the first group of 2022 inductees to the One Club for Creativity’s Creative Hall of Fame, one of the industry’s highest honours.

The co-founders of Swim leadership lab, Vonk and Kestin are often cited as trailblazers in the industry, in particular for their award-winning work as co-CCOs at Ogilvy’s Toronto office, where they worked from 1998 to 2011. During that time they produced a number of groundbreaking campaigns, including the Dove campaign for Real Beauty and Diamond Shreddies.

Inductees are nominated and voted on by the One Club’s board of directors, and must meet criteria that include an evaluation of their body of work and recognition, their influence on the industry and use of their creativity and resources to advance it, and their work to empower and mentor the next generation of creative leaders.

“The Creative Hall of Fame is the ultimate recognition of a storied career of a visionary creative professional,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of the One Club. “Nancy and Janet are well deserving of this highest honour, as they have helped transform the industry, uplift underrepresented groups, and continue to inspire the next generation of creative thinkers and doers.”

Vonk and Kestin are part of a hall of fame class that also includes Joe Duffy, founder and chairman of Duffy & Partners; John Hunt, co-founder of South Africa’s TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and global creative chair of TBWA\Worldwide; Cheryl D. Miller, a graphic designer known for her contributions toward racial and gender equality in her field; and Carol H. Williams, president, CEO, CCO and owner of Carol H. Williams Advertising, the longest-running U.S. independent multicultural agency. Ron and Pippa Seichrist, co-founders of the Miami Ad School, are also entering the Educators Hall of Fame.

Additional nominees are expected to be named in September.

The group will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at a black-tie ceremony and fundraising gala on Oct. 27 at Tisch Skylights at The Shed, Hudson Yards in New York.