McCann Calgary hires new managing director Megan Hardisty will lead the agency's operations in the city after two years in a similar role at DDB Toronto.

Megan Hardisty is up for something of a homecoming, joining McCann Canada as managing director for the agency’s Calgary operations.

Originally from Calgary, Hardisty has spent the past two years in a similar role at DDB Toronto. In that role, she led the business nationally and helped internationally, while also advancing media and creative integration.

She has worked with some of the world’s most established brands: Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, Dell, L’Oreal Paris, Campbell’s and HSBC. She also has worked on major Canadian brands including RBC, Standard Life, Blue Cross, Rogers and ATB Financial.

Hardisty clicked “right out of the gate” with McCann Canada, according to Ryan Timms, its president. “Her experience leading teams and being a true partner to clients is impressive. Her ambition to consistently deliver world-class creative solutions for clients is in lockstep with all of us at McCann. She’s the sort of person who really leads by example – sleeves rolled up, working shoulder to shoulder to get it done. And her pride in being from Calgary and enthusiasm for helping our teams and clients continue to thrive there is just so important.”

She has also worked in Vancouver, Montreal and, of course, Toronto, which lends her work a truly national perspective.

“McCann Calgary has always held a unique position in the market, with an impressive and significant roster of clients,” says Hardisty. “I love the creative ambition and forward-thinking spirit of our leadership team in Toronto and in Calgary. There’s a palpable energy and creative drive at McCann that I’m really excited to be a part of. As a born and raised Calgarian, there’s a unique sense of pride to join the team and work with clients with a shared culture and understanding.”