Dentsu Creative hires Jordan Doucette, Rafik Belmesk The recently merged agency has named its creative and strategy leaders for Canada.

After being created in the summer, Dentsu Creative has begun to round out its Canadian leadership.

Jordan Doucette (pictured, above left) has been named the agency’s chief creative officer, with her former Taxi co-worker Rafik Belmesk (above, right) set to join as chief strategy officer.

The duo will help form the Canadian leadership team for Dentsu Creative, reporting to Dentsu Canada CEO Stephen Kiely. The new agency brand was created in the summer following of a global merger of Dentsu’s creative shops: Dentsumcgarrybowen, Isobar, 360i and, in Canada, DentsuOne (formerly known as Grip).

Doucette was most recently chief creative officer at FCB West in San Fransisco, a role she took on last year after leaving her role as president and partner at No Fixed Address. She also brings creative leadership experience from Edelman, Leo Burnett Chicago and Taxi.

Belmesk has been with Taxi for nearly six years, most recently as VP and head of strategy for its Toronto and Montreal offices. During his time with the agency, he worked with clients including Coca-Cola, Vitamin Water, Fido, Intel, Couche-Tard, Unilever, OLG, Amnesty International and VW. Belmesk also created Young Glory, a global education program for creatives.

Doucette began her role with Dentsu last month. Belmesk starts on Dec. 5.

“In addition to the impressive client roster, under [global CCO] Fred Levron’s leadership we’ve constructed a modern creative agency with the ability to deliver ideas that are big enough to live anywhere, bold enough to chart new executional territory and rich enough to connect personally with millions,” Doucette said of her new agency. Belmesk added that he was looking forward to collaborating with the agency’s CXM and media functions.

Sarah Thompson was hired to lead its Denstu Media nationally in August after Kiely was promoted to his new role in April. Last month, Dentsu hired Dimitra Georgakis to lead its offering in the Quebec market.