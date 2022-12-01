Tourism Kamloops sends viewers through a (literal) loop To compete with bigger destinations, the campaign hammers home a message of affordable adventure.

Tourism Kamloops has found a clever new way to communicate its value proposition to travelers seeking an escape.

In a winter campaign called “Welcome to the ‘Loops,” the destination marketers look to appeal to value-conscious consumers – especially families, those near to retirement and people who might still be economically recovering from the pandemic. Created with Here Be Monsters, the message is all about getting more bang for your buck, whether you’re a first-time visitor or coming back for more.

“We were thinking of ways we could encourage people to go and try things and try again, whether that’s something new or something they love,” Matt Bielby, CD and partner at Here Be Monsters, explains. “You don’t have to really splash out going to Banff or Whistler, you can go to Kamloops and have those seconds or thirds if you want – you can go back up the ski hill the next day and hit your favourite run again.”

“We compete against bigger destination names and budgets. That’s why we’re always looking for distinctive ways to stand out. ‘Welcome to the ‘Loops’ shares out spirited personality alongside our affordable and adventurous experiences,” adds Monica Dickinson, CEO at Tourism Kamloops.

To play with the idea of coming back for more, the campaign tapped into the name of the destination for a clever pun: “Welcome to the ‘Loops” doesn’t only allude directly to the destination, but also to the manner that the creative – which lives on OLV and especially social – loops through the same footage with new headlines each time.

“That was the creative genesis, when we put pen to paper, of how we would express this notion,” explains Bielby. “Videos loop, so we thought we could send the viewer for one by changing the headlines out each time. So while the action stays the same, the headline keeps changing, which I think really lands the idea.”

The campaign will run through the winter season, ending in February 2023.