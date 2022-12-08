KFC picks Courage as its new AOR in Canada

KFC has selected Courage as its creative agency of record for Canada following a competitive review.

Courage will be responsible for all creative marketing communications for KFC. Courage succeeds John St, which won KFC’s AOR business in 2019. The four month-long review, which involved “multiple agencies of varying sizes,” according to a release, was led by consultancy Listenmore and its founder and CEO Stephan Argent.

Katherine Bond-Debicki, KFC Canada’s CMO, says that Courage not only shares that belief in the brand and its ambition, but through the RFP process “very clearly demonstrated that they have the strategic thinking and creative firepower to deliver on that ambition.”

Dhaval Bhatt, co-founder and CCO at Courage, says the KFC account is one creatives “dream” about working on, as it is one of the most recognizable brands globally. According to Bhatt, the QSR has a “rich history of doing some awesome work and so many aspects of the brand are already a part of culture,” and likens it to playing a video game with all the cheat codes.

Though it didn’t share exact numbers regarding upstaffing, Courage will “continue to scale strategically and smartly in line with client needs.”

Since opening for business in the spring, Courage has also won business for CIBC and the North York General Hospital Foundation. The agency also recently helmed one of Nescafé’s biggest ever campaigns, a large masterbrand effort that aimed to show that the instant coffee has fans in more places than consumers expect.

