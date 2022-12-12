Blueblancrouge hires a new VP in a dual role

Bleublancrouge has added to its leadership team, hiring Fanny Quenneville in the new role of VP of studio and brand language.

Bleublancrouge’s twenty-person brand language team is meant to be a fully integrated offering, going beyond simple translation to also offer creative and production services. In the dual role, Quenneville has been tasked with consolidating the offering and shaping its growth “in order to offer our customers a fully integrated, agile and versatile service,” she says.

Quenneville spent the last seven years at Dentsu Creative (previously known as Dentsumcgarrybowen and DentsuBos before that) as its VP of production and creative services. While there, she led the agency’s internal studio and contributed to its expansion in other markets.

France Wong – who was named president and partner at Bleublancrouge in September – says that experience is “perfect” for the agency’s ambition for “an optimized studio offer.”

Anik Pelletier, the agency’s previous VP of brand language, left the agency in the summer to join AGM Financial.

Other news out of BBR this year includes renewing its assignment with Dejsardins in April.