Corner Office Shifts: Ipsos interim CEO now permanent

Canadian Museum of History appoints new CEO

Caroline Dromaguet has been named the Canadian Museum of History’s CEO by its board of trustees.

Dromaguet was previously acting as the museum’s interim CEO, and brings with her over 20 years of experience in the field. In her previous roles, she’s been responsible for management, development and delivery of cultural products and managing international partnerships and initiatives.

Prior to her role with the Canadian Museum of History, she worked at the National Gallery of Canada and contributed to initiatives within the Canadian Museums Association and the Virtual Museum of Canada.

Canada’s largest market research company makes its CEO official

Cynthia Pachovski has been appointed CEO at Ipsos Canada, one of the largest market research and polling companies globally.

With more than two decades of experience leading market research and business development teams, Pachovski previously held the title of president of marketing strategy and understanding before she stepped in as interim CEO of Canada on September 1, following the company’s former CEO’s retirement.

Pachovski will report to Lorenzo Larini, CEO of Ipsos North America.

Daiya rounds out its leadership team

B.C.-headquartered plant-based foods company Daiya has made changes to its leadership team.

Melanie Domer has been appointed CMO and Erin Legge to CFO.

Domer has previously worked for CPG companies such as Mars Wrigley and General Mills, and brings over two decades of experience in consumer marketing, innovation and sales. In her new role, she’ll oversee marketing and innovation.

In Legge’s twenty-year career, she worked in a variety of finance and operation roles with companies such as George Weston Limited and Weston Foods. She served as VP strategic projects and integration at Daiya, joining the company in 2021. In her new role, Legge will oversee finance and IT teams.

Both Domer and Legge will report to CEO Michael Watt.