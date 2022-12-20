Zulu Alpha Kilo hires new lead for Zulubot

Zulu Alpha Kilo has hired Leslie Uy as the new managing director for content and digital innovation studio Zulubot.

Uy will oversee a team of more than 30 studio artists, web developers, producers, editors and motion graphics artists. She’ll work closely with the teams other senior staff: director of interactive production Ece Inan, executive producer Adam Palmer, post production director Sarah Dayus and studio director James Graham.

Founded in 2014 as Zulu Alpha Kilo’s production arm, Zulubot’s offering has expanded to include content across all platforms from social media to documentary to broadcast, as well as tech and augmented reality.

Uy joins from Jam3, where she was VP and executive producer. Over the course of five years with the agency – which merged with Media.Monks last year – she worked with clients including Meta, Google, Netflix and eBay.

She is taking over leadership of Zulubot from Tom Evans, who moved to Kraft Heinz Canada’s internal agency The Kitchen as managing director in September. Evans joined Zulubot in late 2018 as an executive producer before being elevated to managing director in 2020.