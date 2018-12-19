Shoppers Drug Mart to open cosmetic treatment clinics A new store concept pilot will push further into the health and beauty space with a range of dermatology services.

Shoppers Drug Mart is pushing further into the health and beauty space with the launch of new pilot stores offering cosmetic dermatology services.

The Loblaw-owned drugstore chain will open the first “Beauty Clinic by Shoppers Drug Mart” at the Shops on Dundas in Oakville, Ont. on Dec. 22, with plans to open a second location in Toronto at the Shops at Don Mills next year.

“Our customers expect us to offer the latest beauty products and services to meet their needs,” said Rachel Huckle, SVP at Shoppers Drug Mart, in a release. “With our expertise in both the health and beauty business, offering cosmetic treatments feels like a natural step for us.”

The clinics will offer one-on-one consultations and range of cosmetic treatments, such as wrinkle reduction procedures, skin filler injections and laser treatments. They will be overseen by nurse practitioners, who are trained to diagnose and treat illnesses, prescribe medications and perform medical procedures, according to the Canadian Nurses Association.

According to the drugstore company, the cosmetic dermatology market continues to grow and is expected to nearly double over the next five years. Its own research suggests the kinds of procedures it will be offering are second in popularity only to manicures and pedicures, Huckle said, adding that “it’s important that treatments are done by trusted professionals,” something Shoppers is able to provide.

But the chain may face resistance from some health professionals who believe cosmetic procedures should be supervised by a doctor, due to the possible complications that can arise, as reported in the Globe and Mail. The clinics will not have a doctor on sight, but Shoppers has said it will continue consulting with doctors on its treatments and training.

As part of the pilot, the company is offering customers PC Optimum points on certain items and services.