Vision7 names first chief business development officer Suresh Raj joins from Zeno Group and will work on new business leads across the network's portfolio of brands.

Suresh Raj has joined Vision7 International in the newly created role of chief business development officer, as Chinese parent company BlueFocus International looks to ramp up business in the U.S. market.

Working out of Citizen Relations’ New York offices, Raj will report to V7 CEO Brett Marchand, while driving new business leads across the company’s portfolio of brands, including Cossette, The Camps Collective, V7 Media and Citizen Relations, as well as the recently acquired San Francisco-based creative shop Eleven.

Raj was most recently managing director of global business development at Zeno Group, which is part of Edelman parent company DJE Holdings and has more than 400 employees worldwide. Prior to joining Zeno in 2017, he was chief business development officer at Ogilvy PR for nearly five years, and served as business director at London-based consultancy MHP Communications and head of new business at Consolidated PR in London.

His hiring comes as Vision7 begins to implement a long-term plan that includes adding agency campuses in multiple cities across the U.S. With the purchase of Eleven in November, the company has started with San Francisco and Chicago. Additional campuses could eventually be added in New York, Miami and London, U.K., as well as cities in Asia, according to what Marchand told strategy in November. At the time, he said BlueFocus’ goal is to eventually reach $1 billion in revenue in the U.S. market.

V7 has employs around 1,000 people across its operations in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K.