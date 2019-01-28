Mass Minority expands across departments New hires in client service, design and data have joined the agency in Toronto.

Following a number of senior leadership hires, Mass Minority has added a new round of staff across departments in Toronto in recent months.

The newest hire is group account director Daria Lysenko. Lysenko was most recently at Rethink where she helped lead the agency’s Kraft Heinz account, and previously led the Hershey account at Anomaly Toronto and worked with clients including Molson Coors, Red Bull, Planet Fitness and Four Seasons during a two-year stint at Community Agency.

Joining the design team is Jean-René Lagacé, who was previously at Nurun working on digital projects for clients including Chrysler and OLG.

On the content creation team, Mass Minority has hired Carly Trinier, who has previously been on content teams at a range of different NGOs, while media and data technologist Kevin Linger joins the analytics team, having recently graduated from the DeGroote School of Business at McMaster University.

Earlier this month, the agency announced that it had hired Jack Perone to be its chief strategy officer in Toronto. Hiring Perone, who had previously been at DDB Chicago, was the latest example of how agency founder Brett Channer is looking south of the border for senior hires, which have included former Anomaly managing director Brent Rivard as president and McCann Detroit’s Gary Holme as director of art and content.

Recent wins at the agency have included Ancestry, Metro and Beatties. Its latest new client is jewellery retailer Charm Diamond Centres.